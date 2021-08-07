Questions about solar field
This letter is in response to Mrs. Moats’ letter published on July 31.
Mrs. Moats seemed to cast the Hange family in a negative light in her editorial. Our family has worked diligently for decades to support the Central Local Schools in many ways, including the Fairview Athletic Boosters and more recently the Fairview Schools Fund. The latter is a fund which generates thousands of dollars for student scholarships and classroom mini-grants annually.
We regularly attend not only athletic contests, but also a variety of other extracurricular events. We frequently donate to numerous fundraising events and willingly donate our time, energy and financial support to several fundraisers each school year.
We were heavily involved, both financially and through promotion, in trying to pass multiple levies to help the Central Local School board participate in building a new high school/middle school over a period of more than 10 years even after our sons graduated from Fairview. So please do not question our dedication to the support of our school district.
We are not opposed to the school district getting extra dollars to help with finances. But the site of this solar field and the unknown results of the panels near residential houses are our big concern. The location of the solar field is very close to the Sherwood Village and also very close to the site of our son’s new forever home to be built on the 1924 Wendling family homestead. These are major concerns to our family.
The numbers that Mrs. Moats quoted for the project to benefit the schools are estimates and no numbers are determined at this point. Even if the figures are accurate, the money would be only about 2% of the Central Local Schools budget.
There are many negatives to this project’s current siting, including stifling the economic development of the Sherwood Village area and much needed increased residential housing for the village. The proposed site also limits the available acres of farmland and would possibly contribute to health issues for the neighbors and community.
Why have the Moats family members chosen not to use the ground just across the road from their own home as part of the acreage for this solar project? Wouldn’t it generate even more revenue for our school district if they signed up these additional acres as well?
Don Hange
rural Defiance
