Mayer is a qualified candidate
I am going to vote for Diane Mayer for Defiance County Commissioner. She is a well known, a life-long resident of Defiance County. Diane has strong family values, she is a great friend, and she is qualified for the job.
Diane often helps others without any personal gains. For example, Diane drives people who don’t or can’t drive themselves to appointments, shopping, or where ever they need to go.
Her experience as a Defiance Township trustee qualifies her for the job as Defiance County commissioner. Vote for Diane Mayer.
Mary Lee
Defiance
This is not the ‘American ideal’
This is a response to the Aug. 15 letter of Brian Barnett which was critical of my recent letter. It is sad to see someone apparently intelligent and yet so deeply deluded.
He speaks of helping the underdog, and fighting for racial equality, and guaranteeing to every person the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — and these are goals we can share. But he seems to praise the rioters and somehow equates their lawlessness with an expression of constitutionally-protected “free speech.”
Indeed, one of the spokespersons for the rioters claimed on national TV that looting is not a crime, but only “reparations.” These warped, leftist ideas of free speech are not found in the U.S. Constitution. Peaceful protests are acceptable, but the Constitution does not condone violence.
Mr. Barnett speaks of the “American ideal,” but what is happening in the cities of America — in New York City, in Atlanta, in Portland, in Chicago, in Seattle, in Kalamazoo, in Akron — is far from the American ideal. It’s an endless campaign of looting, arson, assaults on police officers and random shootings.
The murder rate is way up in major cities. In New York City the sale of bullet-proof vests is up 80% as thousands flee the city.
This is urban terrorism — described as part of the “plan” in Marx and Engel’s “Communist Manifesto” in 1848 — orchestrated in 2020 by Black Lives Matter, (BLM, a Marxist organization), financed by the Democrats’ favorite benefactor, George Soros; enabled by city councils in the aforementioned cities who have been intimidated by BLM to defund police departments; and tolerated by Democrat mayors and governors.
This terrorist activity has nothing to do with racial justice, it is a movement that has used racial struggles as a springboard to create chaos.
The firebombing and looting of American businesses by these thugs does not promote racial equality, but destroys the American dream for these business owners, white and black.
The Democrats refuse to deal with this crisis. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are feeding on the frenzy of mob violence and — like Mr. Barnett — are blaming federal officers for the violence they were sent to quash. The Democrats don’t seem to care that in their quest for power, those they are coddling are tearing their country apart.
If Mr. Barnett is truly espousing equality under the law, then there must also be equal responsibility under the law.
John Goldenetz
Defiance
Think about which party you choose
A recent letter writer, a pastor, no less, suggests we vote democrat because Donald Trump lies. Hmmm. Tell me, do Democrats lie? That seems to be Washington’s favorite past time.
Originally I did not care for Trump, but as I watched him and the things he has accomplished, it is clear to me that he is trying to return America to the people, whereas for decades, Democrats have been moving us more and more toward a one-world government.
As a pastor I am sure Tim Reynolds is familiar with David, King of Israel. David was a very corrupt individual and yet he was used for God’s purpose. In fact, if you look at the background of every individual used by God in the Holy Bible you will see a pattern of flawed individuals.
This nation was founded on the principles of God, and Trump is the first president in many moons that is attempting to return us to that status.
So let us consider your request to vote Democrat. The party that gave us abortions right up to the minute of birth, and God says, He knew us in the womb. Yes, they are also the party that gave us same-sex marriage, and both testaments speak out against this. Legal does not make it moral. Democrats have given us numerous genders while God gave us two.
Democrats are currently turning a blind eye to all the evil that is being perpetrated in the streets of many American cities. Yes, it is evil, and being done in the name of good. Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.
If a person is really interested in truth and wanted to do the homework there are many more evils that could be extracted from the Democrat agenda. I do not proclaim the Republican Party to be perfect or even honorable, however, they are trying to move this nation back to some semblance of a Godly nation whereas Democrats want to remove the influence of the church for the sake of blending with the world.
Choose your party; choose God or world. Isn’t America wonderful that we can have this open discourse and agree to disagree? In a one-world atmosphere we may not be able to do that.
Ron Bliss
Wauseon
Some random thoughts
Why does my non-dairy coffee creamer say “contains milk” on the back label?
Maybe there should be fishing teams at the schools. Students could be outdoors, staying apart on their teams.
Why are there two signs on the north side of the Domersville bridge? One says 55 miles per hour, then one is 35 miles per hour. Perhaps, the 55 MPH limit sign should be moved further north on the road.
It’s nice to have two daughters who share their garden produce with me. The tomatoes are especially good this year.
Does anyone want to read more of my random thoughts?
Marilyn Colwell
rural Defiance
