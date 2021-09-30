Some Americans rejecting democracy
Americans are not defined by race or ethnicity. Rather, we are defined by ideal. Our system of government is still the envy of the world. People who are oppressed or become refugees flock to our shores though the journey is often perilous, hoping to pursue the “American Dream” and someday be able to say those magical words, I am an American.
Today, however, many Americans are rejecting our once cherished ideas of democracy, favoring conspiracy theories and cult leaders that equate an often substitute misinformation or outright lies for truth.
Much of this can be attributed to Foxitis, a new disease just recently diagnosed. This is the diagnoses of the Foxitis Foundation. Foxitis is spread by Foxmania and is a disease with a simple cure. It can be observed at home or in public places. Symptoms of Foxitis include immature conspiracy theories and double-speak. Left unchecked, this mindless infection travels quickly. People affected demand freedom from imagined oppression or tyranny.
A woman from Continental noted that “Donald Trump loves his country so much it almost hurts to hear him declare it.” Trump is a narcissist, corrupted by privilege and power. He is incapable of loving anything but himself and money, which he and his family shamelessly and often pursed even while he was president. He groveled at the feet of our most dangerous enemy, Vladimir Putin, at the Helsinki debacle. He attempted a coup against our government, an attempt so serious that generals and admirals at the highest level, including JCS chairman, Gen. Milley, vowed it would not succeed.
He called President Biden a coward for withdrawing from Afghanistan, conveniently forgetting that the Trump Administration negotiated the withdrawal which was scheduled for May. Americans have been in Afghanistan for 20 years, our longest war. We have had over 2,000 killed and thousands wounded, including hundreds horribly maimed by life-altering wounds from IEDs, defending people who wouldn’t even fight for themselves.
Over 123,000 people were evacuated. Admittedly, the withdrawal was mishandled, but imagine how much worse it could have been if Trump was in charge, given his demonizing and blatant hostility toward migrants, no Afghans probably would have been evacuated.
Afghanistan, the graveyard of empires, isn’t a nation in the true sense of the word. It is a conglomeration of different tribes who often don’t trust, like or even feel allegiance toward one another. Sound familiar?
Willie Pack
Paulding
Being prudent about covid is wise
”A prudent man sees danger and takes cover; the simple go right on and are punished.” — Proverbs 22:3
Presently, Ohio is among the worst states for kids hospitalized with COVID-19. Nine have died.Our school year is just beginning. Adult vaccines have proven highly effective against covid — more than 90% of those dying or hospitalized each day in the U.S. are unvaccinated.
However, vaccine approval for children remains weeks away, expected by the end of October. Thankfully, another method to limit covid spread, also supported by irrefutable evidence, is mask wearing. The webmd website reliably presents this evidence under the title, “Large study confirms masks work to limit COVID-19 spread.”
The study involved 600 villages and 341,000 adults in Bangladesh where 178,000 in the intervention group were provided and encouraged to wear masks while the control group of 168,000 were provided no interventions.
Hundreds of researchers were employed in tracking and testing for 10 weeks. People who developed covid symptoms were given blood tests to verify infections. The results showed a 9% reduction of covid in the intervention group compared to the control group.
That may not seem like much, however, the participation rate of the intervention group topped at 42%, meaning a majority of them ddn’t mask up, but the 42% who did reduced covid infections by 9% for their entire group of 178,000.
Masks reduced covid spread, not perfectly, but to significant degree. If 100% of the intervention group had worn a mask would results have been improved? Still, a 9% reduction is significant, and those who escaped death or hospitalization were blessed to have done so.
I read the recent C-N article about Ayersville Schools and commend Superintendent Beth Hench for her efforts in protecting school children during the pandemic. Politicians misrepresenting the majority of our community and playing to their base propose banning mask mandates designed to shield local school children from covid.
Hospitalization, even deaths among children, may occur from politicization of this critical health issue. Educating children, keeping them safe during a pandemic is a Herculean task, but educating parents and politicians suffering from a self-imposed ignorance of communicable diseases? Yes, there is hope. Both God and educators employ repetition as a key to learning.
”A prudent man sees danger and takes cover; the simple go right on and are punished.”
Clearly, Solomon’s children would have worn masks to school during a pandemic.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
Christ said what to expect
In my Aug. 21 letter, The Crescent-News placed “we are endowed by our Creator” from the U.S. Declaration of Independence into starting the next sentence from Matthew 22:32, which is a quote from Christ, making it appear as though Christ said we are endowed by our Creator in Matthew 22 where Christ said: “God is not the God of the dead but of the living.”
My Aug. 21 letter about “men of wealth” assumes that American citizens are aware that money “endowments” give us the “best education money can buy.” But our Creator God doesn’t give us abortion, licenses to work and the pursuit of entertainment all purchased with money. Rather, Creator God, the source of life, gave us “Jesus” (Greek), “Yeshura” (Hebrew) meaning “Jehovah saves” while “Christ” (Greek) means “the anointed King.:
Why did men of wealth pay Judas, one of Christ’s disciples” (students) to betray Christ? Because as Christ told the district’s Roman judge: “My kingdom is not of this world” and that He (Christ) represented truth (John 18:37). To which the judge replied: “what is truth?” Because the Roman Empire’s wealth could buy any “truth” they wanted Roman citizens to believe.
Right now public schools teach anti-Christ “evolution” because that’s what men of wealth pay for. In God’s word: “the life is in the blood” (Leviticus 17:11) so Christ shed His real life’s blood to pay for poor or wealthy’s punishments for violations against the glory of God and human decency toward others.
God our Creator requires blood (Genesis 9:6) for ignoring God’s power and God-less acts. Christ’s reward is to rule over eternally the humans who ask for forgiveness for violating God’s law and believe Christ conquered death by resurrection and ascension. What’s the anti-Christ’s response? Censor Bible teaching, knowledge of Jehovah God and Christ’s interpretations.
But Christ told his students details of what to expect before He returns “in His glory” (Matthew 25:31), which includes censoring His words (Matthew 24:35): “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away” after saying, “verily (truthfully) I say unto you, this generation (the Christian era) shall not pass, till all these things (great sufferings, e.g. verse 7), be fulfilled.”
(Anti-Christ multi-national corporations against anti-Christ multi-national corporations.)
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
