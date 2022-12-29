“All hail the power of Jesus’ name! Let angels prostrate fall! Bring forth the royal diadem! And crown Him Lord of all! And crown Him Lord of all!” (Handel’s “Messiah”)
“Silent night. Holy night. All is calm. All is bright. Round yon virgin, mother and child. Heavenly host sing ‘Hallelujah’ (Hail to Jehovah). Christ the savior is born! Christ the Savior is born!” (“Silent Night” hymn)
“O come all ye faithful! Joyful and triumphant! O come ye, O come ye, to Bethlehem! Come and adore Him! Born the King of angels! O come let us adore Him! Christ the Lord!” (“O Come All Ye Faithful” hymn)
Christmas is Christ’s birthday, not Apollo’s, not Artemis’, not Orion’s. Christ came to save children, not kill them. Christ as part of the Spirit of God helped create the sun, moon and stars (Genesis 1:16, John 17:5); Jesus praying before suffering and death: “And now O Father (God in heaven), glorify thou me with thine own self with the glory I had with thee before the world was” (as part of the Spirit of God). (John 17:5)
“God is a spirit. They that worship (revere, humor) Him, must worship Him in Spirit and in truth.” (John 4:24)
The spirit of Christmas is peace and joy! When a spirit comes and goes we can’t see it. When the Spirit of Christ (Christ’s birthday) was born God had to place a star over Bethlehem.
We can only see the spirit of Apollo, Artemis or Orion when a rocket takes off or returns. Does the spirit of rockets bring peace and joy to the world when named after false gods and false “myths”?
Satan wants to control the world by lying about God and the Spirit of Christ and wants NASA to visit hell. World Almanac says there is no atmosphere on the moon so temperatures reach 260 above or 280 below zero. But we are told to believe that humans have visited there and can live there.
Christ says a place is prepared for us in a new heaven and that our solar system will be replaced with light from God’s glory there. Merry Christmas!
