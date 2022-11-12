Wouldn’t recognize our government now
Like most of my classmates I paid little attention to politics until my government class in high school as a senior in 1963-64.
Soon though I told family, friends, classmates, and anyone else who would listen that I supported Barry Goldwater for president.
At 76, I am still a staunch conservative and with the exception of slavery (without which there would never have been a United States) and preventing women from voting (which was the norm at that time) our republic, defined by the United States Constitution as written, sits at the apex of an orderly, humane civilization.
For a brief time I was naive enough to believe a congressman could fulfill his obligations by passing legislation clarifying any minor misunderstandings in the Constitution and eliminating laws no longer needed. Those who helped write the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution would be hard pressed today to even acknowledge our government today as what they created.
The very thing they feared the most has materialized. By a margin of what could be a handful of votes a tiny majority can tell millions of Americans that their way is the only way. If those millions disagree they are wrong, and only if they obey the 50.1% majority are they cooperating.
When I go into the voting booth I have but one goal, to slow the “progress” that spells the end of this country. In the not too distant future “The Rise and Fall of the United States of America” will be a best seller.
Wallace Snyder
Hamler
Supreme court ruled on sidewalks
I am trying to be polite, but this is becoming exasperating. Every time the subject of repairs to sidewalks or streets appear someone always wants to charge the property owner. The problem is that it makes no difference what city ordinances say, it’s not the property owner who must make the repairs, but the city.
Sacramento v. Barden 1990 was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1992, and upheld and then passed into civil rights law in May of 1996 and placed on the USAG’s webpage. The federal law defines cities and townships and villages as political entities, and it states that streets and sidewalks are classified as a service to be placed and kept in good and safe repair for the citizens of the political entity.
In fact, a quote from the decision in the first paragraph: “We must decide whether public sidewalks in the City of Sacramento are a service, program, or activity of the city within the meaning of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) ... . We hold that they are and, accordingly, that the streets and sidewalks are subject to program accessibility regulations promulgated in furtherance of these statutes.”
The SCOTUS also added that they must be kept in safe and working order by the political entity in which they are located, meaning Defiance must bear the costs to repair the sidewalks and streets, not the property owner. As such it is a violation of federal law for the city to try to force the property owner to make the repairs, and no city regulation or ordinance can overturn this. If there are no sidewalks, they must by law be installed and no house business nor complex can be made without them.
If unsafe, the city must by law make the repairs. These repairs must be made before any more bike paths or roundabouts. This also means you can’t restrict or remove a lane of traffic downtown if it would cause any handicap citizen to be injured. Nor can you restrict them using a golf cart on the streets if said cart is a mobility device. This is as per title 1-3 USC/Congress/ADA/USAG.
All overturn local or state law to the contrary. Please stop trying to use unenforceable parts of the city code/regulations to sidestep city responsibility.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
