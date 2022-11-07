Hate and violence should never be the alternative
I am not Jewish. I am not Black. I am not Muslim. I am not in a minority of anything …. or am I? Actually, if any of us look deep enough, somewhere in time aren’t we all? My ancestors came from many foreign lands to a place called Freedom. We are the vessel of many tribes that vowed and fought to become one, but recently our vessel of unity, even with its imperfections over the centuries, has been attacked and cracked. Still, I am in awe of all those who love. I love all who tolerate even without understanding.
I love those who cry for the pain of others, even though they don't know what that pain feels like. I love those who forgive, though they wish they didn't have to. I love those who listen, and sometimes — sometimes — those who don't. I try to be a role model for the younger ones, because I never want to be a bad example. I am not perfect and neither are you. But I try to be those things, because in my heart, in my soul, I was made that way. And so were you.
Certainly, we anger each, but we can still be kind, even with our differences, or have you decided you are not that person any longer? The constant anger-filled editorial pages, overflowing with untruths encouraged by the mentality that "everyone is doing it," is terminal poison to the people we are, the people we were and could be again. Why let another person decide who you should be, or what you should think, or who you should love and call a friend? If you love with all that you are, the world will change because of it.
Try to be the most of everything kind, calm and good. Learn the facts, listen to all sides and never stop asking questions. Always find the answers for yourself. Help others follow those steps to knowledge so they can be as free as you are. And don't forget to be kind to yourself along the way.
Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness belongs to everyone. Fear, hate and violence should never be the alternative and we can certainly do better.
Vicki Steensma
rural Defiance
In this critical election in our nation's history, I am afraid we are forgetting this truth attributed to Chief Seattle: "Humankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread within it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves. All things are bound together. All things connect." Our politics reflect divisiveness rather than connection. We forget what our United States can achieve together.
Many of us are fortunate to have connections all over our country. My family has many friends in Florida, a part of our country recently devastated by Hurricane Ian. Ian was a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that was the deadliest hurricane to strike Florida since the 1935. Over 100 Floridians lost their lives. Republican Gov. DeSantis has requested and received billions of dollars in federal aid to rebuild homes, infrastructure, and lives in Florida’s 67 counties. This is important use of our tax dollars and essential for rebuilding Florida. We are all in this together.
The Biden Administration has recently passed through Democratic Congress the Inflation Reduction Act. This bill allocates around $490 million for climate and weather forecasting at NOAA, including $50 million for climate research grants, $190 million for buying high-performance computing equipment and $100 million for purchasing hurricane-observing aircraft. Looking ahead to lessen the effects in future climate crises is crucial use of our tax dollars.
The effect of climate change is being felt everywhere. In Florida alone, according to a United Nations report released this year, tidal flooding worsened by sea rise has led to almost $500 million in lost real estate value from 2005 to 2016 in Miami-Dade alone; the bleaching and dying of Florida's coral reefs and harmful algal blooms along Florida's west coast are leading to massive economic losses.
As Archbishop Desmond Tutu wisely said, "There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they're falling in." Investment by our government in research and new technologies will help keep more people safe in future climate crises.
Many current Republican candidates attack our government, yet scurry to reap the benefits of our federal government when devastation hits close to home. We must remember that we all have one home. Earth. We are in this together. On Nov. 8 vote for candidates who will work for all people. Vote Democrat.
Connie Allgire
rural Defiance
(Editor’s note: This letter was received before the deadline for election-related letters expired on Thursday, but was inadvertently omitted from Saturday’s editorial page.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.