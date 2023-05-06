I find it funny that Mr. Gray feels a seemingly pathological need to respond to critiques of his strangely unfocused letters which serve less as a point of rational debate, and more as an unabashedly partisan laundry list.
His most recent rebuttal starts with addressing gerrymandering, despite the fact that it wasn’t a point in his initial letter or the rebuttal.
Second he attempts to frame the concept that out-of-state sources are pushing state legislators to diverge from simple-majority support to amend the state constitution. Is Mr. Gray afraid that his party of preference can’t gain simple majority support for their legislative agenda?
Third, Mr. Gray’s prosecution of Trump will be in no way impaired by any limitation of evidence related to Stormy Daniels. Anyone who thinks the exclusion of that evidence is relevant does not understand the charges.
Fourth, having to testify Congress would only burnish, not harm Mr. Bragg’s legal cases.
Fifth, I would beg Mr. Gray to cite articles. In The Washington Post article, “F.E.C. Drops Case Reviewing Trump Hush-Money Payments to Women,” May 6, 2021, the paper states, “Two of the Democratic commissioners on the F.E.C., Shana Broussard, the current chairwoman, and Ellen Weintraub, objected to not pursuing the case after the agency’s staff had recommended further investigation.” This directly refutes Mr. Gray’s unfounded assertion.
Sixth, Mr. Gray is cherry picking his results for his intended results, and in the process he is belittling the tragedy of mass shootings in the U.S. It is both an underhanded tactic, and a disgusting display of opportunistic partisan rancor.
As for Mr. Gray’s final thought, I can still read, and newspapers still make it to Massachusetts. One need not live in a jurisdiction to be informed of what is going on there. If he had any desire to argue the substance of a given issue, I would be happy to engage him on that level. But sadly, he seems more dedicated to carrying water for a political party that has no intention of repaying his arduous submissions.
