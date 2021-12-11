Promote harmony, not division
I think racism, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder! If one is looking for racism, they are likely to see it wherever they look. And, given the gift of gab, as Mr. Ed Simger has proven he has, some people are able to obfuscate about perceived racism endlessly without clearly saying anything about it. Actually, it is rather simple to say this or that is racist. It requires more intellect to explain how or why something is racist.
At one point in his diatribe of Dec. 7 in this column, he mentioned “making heroes of pro-slavery defenders.” I would counter that none of the people he is referring to were honored for defending slavery; the Civil War was fought over states’ rights, not slavery!
The statues that were railed against were honoring people who defended the right of states to enact laws they wanted instead of having the federal government dictating laws to them. And, that battle is still being fought as Joe Biden is finding out by trying to dictate COVID innoculations on states and people who would rather not get them.
The individuals who were honored with statues were being honored for their leadership and bravery, not their position on slavery. People are defined by more than one aspect of their lives. Whatever happened to disagreeing with a person’s opinions but defending to your death their right to express those opinions?
Many of the things Mr. Singer mentioned (jobs, places to live and police brutality) are all illegal and should be corrected legally whenever and wherever they are encountered, not used to commit acts of terrorism.
I wonder, did we as a community “accept violence” when protesters were allowed to barricade large sections of major cities last year? Were those acts racist?
I would suggest that many things in our country today are not perfect. There is no need to go digging through our history to find things to complain about and to make the children (and adults) of today feel bad about it. Let’s concentrate on current events, correct the laws that need changing and work towards racial harmony instead of going on witch hunts to prolong discord.
I’d bet that Mr. Singer could have done more good in his 31 years of teaching had his efforts focused on harmony rather than finding reasons for division.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
Concerns about solar field
The Cepheus solar project proposed for Sherwood, Ohio and Delaware Township is nothing more than a front-row seat to corruption in big business. Lightsource bp claims they want to be a “good neighbor” and work with our community as “partners,” however, it has been a game of manipulation from the start.
They pinned neighbor against neighbor to get people to sign leases for their project. They would tell each the conversations were very positive with the other. They would stress how the project was “going to go” so you might as well get in on the money. They would also say that time was “of the essence.”
Now, they have workers going door to door to try to get people to support their project and sign “good neighbor” agreements. Residents have been told the project is going to go so they might as well benefit from it. They are trying to manipulate people into signing up for commitments without attorneys reviewing the contracts and get them to sign up for something they don’t want. They try to manipulate them into thinking there’s no other option.
Further, the Ohio Power Siting Board process allows for public participation. One way to participate is through public comments to the case record. Those of us working hard to oppose this project found it odd following the company’s presence in Defiance recently positive comments started flowing in. Opposition had been overwhelming prior.
I personally know some individuals who posted comments. I reached out to them to confirm what they were supporting about the project. What we found, though, is that, in fact, the individuals had not written the comments. Their names had been utilized fraudulently. We have been able to confirm with six individuals that were fraudulently impersonated so far. These individuals have reached out to have their comments removed and the fraud documented.
One individual shared that a man had stopped by his house due to the residential solar panels installed on his home. He asked for his support of the project and wanted him to sign a petition. He asked for his contact information, however, he refused to give his information or sign. His name then showed up on a positive comment following this encounter.
Any business that conducts, inspires or otherwise encourages fraudulent and unethical practices is not a partner we want to do business with in our community.
Lesley Hange
rural Sherwood
What Christmas is about
Christmas season brings out the generous spirit within our hearts and wallets. There are so many worthy opportunities for giving in our northwest Ohio area. Two agencies that directly help our smallest citizens might be added to your list.
The first is our local United Way. This agency has four programs that directly impact our local children: Backpack Buddy, a food supplement program; Imagination Library, providing books for families; Kindergarten Camps, a fun-filled summer program for children who need additional preparation for beginning school; and Feeding Success, stocking personal grooming/care items within the schools for middle and high school aged children.
All four programs benefit our children.
The second local agency helping children within our community is CASA. This agency trains local adults to advocate on behalf of children who have been separated from their parents due to abuse or neglect. The advocate becomes the voice of the child and monitors the child’s progress throughout the separation.
There are many local children who, through no fault of their own, deserve to be at the heart of Christmas giving. By giving to these two agencies, you can perhaps change the life of a child.
Isn’t that what Christmas is about? Celebrating a child?
Denise Hench
rural Defiance
