Redistricting costing taxpayers money
I am a lifelong Ohioan that believes in democracy and I am tired of the Ohio Redistricting Commission not listening to the voters while wasting over $20 million of our tax money.
The Ohio Constitution is clear. The Supreme Court of Ohio is precise. The voters of Ohio are committed to having fair and proportional maps. In 2015, we voted into our state constitution a way to rid Ohio of gerrymandered districts.
Effective Jan. 1, 2021, this constitutional amendment established standards for the drawing of General Assembly districts. The process should be easy, straightforward and is not open to interpretation. The gross disparity in the distribution of competitive districts is barred.
Over seven months the majority commissioners refuse to bend to current reality and three court rulings. Ohio taxpayers have funded a team of highly-skilled independent mapmakers to draw new district lines from scratch because the majority’s maps did not reflect the statewide preferences of Ohio voters and is ultimately unconstitutional.
Majority commissioners, Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, House District 4’s Robert Cupp and Senate District 12’s Matt Huffman — both of the Lima area — left an entirely new plan sitting on the table. Talk about inefficient government spending!
The majority commissioners have purposely wasted another opportunity to adopt constitutionally compliant maps that have been drawn in public and with a team of independent, bipartisan map drawers at a cost of over $1.1 million.
Now, Ohio is looking at paying for a special election in August because the Republicans on this commission did not do their jobs. In December 2021, the Ohio House of Representatives passed House Bill 458 that would eliminate most August special elections in the state.
LaRose supports this legislation and said that August special elections “impose an unnecessary financial and administrative burden on our 88 county boards of elections, and because of the historically low voter turnout in August elections, they produce skewed election results that often do not reflect the will of the people.”
Drawing gerrymandered districts by the majority commissioners and wasting time is an irresponsible erosion of our democratic processes. Ohio voters deserve to have their voices heard in the Statehouse. Vote out the people involved in this mess; they do not listen to us — the voters — and they waste our tax money. We cannot afford to keep them in office.
Toni McBroom
rural Defiance
Attempts made to preserve abortion
As a member of both the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) and the student pro-life groups, I have received some of the information below from them.
The Planned Parenthood group has been building a war chest of tens of millions of our tax dollars to defeat the pro-life agenda. Why you may ask must this be stopped? Their report sheet shows they have used our tax money to abort 354,871 babies this last year and 60 million or more in the last 49 years of Roe v. Wade have been killed.
The consequence of this grim decision are stark. It has enabled Planned Parenthood and other abortionists to build billion-dollar empires with our tax dollars by killing unborn babies. These babies are paying the ultimate price, a major challenge.
This time is a solemn moment. It has been 49 years, it gets worse. President Biden has just unleashed the taxpayer-funded federal bureaucracy to do everything it can to help Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry defeat us and make Roe permanent, so now they want to legalize infanticide.
The ACLJ has just submitted testimony before a state legislature to stop a bill that would make Roe permanent, even if the Supreme Court overturns it. Then in just days, ALCJ is sending a critical legal letter to the Maryland governor and the state legislators against another bill that would allow abortion up to 28 days after the baby is born — infanticide.
Oh my! Remember who is in charge.
John Wilson
Archbold
Jesus sacrificed for sin
In the Exodus account of world history in about 1500 B.C. the Hebrew descendants of Abraham (Noah, Shem, Abraham, Issac, Jacob — Genesis 10:21) were living in Egypt as slaves of Noah — Ham’s descendants (Mizraim, Genesis 10:6), but Exodus 1-3: the Hebrews were becoming numerous so the Pharoah of Egypt ordered that all first-born male babies were to be killed.
But the mother of Moses hid him for three months and his older sister worked for the Pharoah’s daughter who then raised Moses in her household. By the time Moses was 80 he had been living in Midian (Saudi Arabia) for 40 years herding sheep for his father-in-law who was a Hebrew priest. But when Moses returned to Egypt the Pharoah then was cruel to the Hebrews, but God had chosen Moses to lead the Hebrews out of Egypt back to the “promised land” of Abraham (Israel) and Moses was instructed to go and tell Pharoah that if Pharoah didn’t release the Hebrews God would punish Egypt.
Exodus 11 and 12: Finally after many plagues God caused all the first-born Egyptians to die, including the Pharoah’s child (12:29), but the angel of death was to spare (“Passover”) all the Hebrew children who’s parents sacrificed a lamb (12:3) to God and put Lamb’s blood on their door posts. God instructed that the deaths would occur on April 14 (12:6) and that April was to be the first month of the Hebrew calendar (12:2).
Some 1,500 years later Jesus Christ (“the Messiah”) as a Hebrew-Jew told His disciples (students) (Matthew 26:2): that they would observe the feast of unleavened bread (Exodus 12:17-20) and then He would perform His duty to God, His Father, by being the sacrificed Lamb of God for the sin of the world (including non-Jews). (Matthew 26:28)
Now, 2,200 years later, the U.S.A. nation observes “Easter,” “Passover” and “Spring Break” in April and Christians take “holy communion” with Christ by eating blessed unleavened bread (Christ’s body) and drinking blessed wine or grape-juice (Christ’s blood). Christians travel through life led by Jesus to His “promised land passing over” death to a new heaven on a new earth with a new Jerusalem which Jesus will bring (Revelation 21:1) to save “all flesh” from total destruction (Mark 13:20) as was done in Noah’s flood. (Genesis 7:21)
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
