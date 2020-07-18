Public input welcomed
During these less than certain times I just want to remind everyone that members of city council are still available by some means.
The following are the email addresses of city council members, mine included: thirdward@cityofdefiance.com (Joshua Mast), firstward@cityofdefiance.com (Steve Waxler), secondward@cityofdefiance.com (John Hancock), fourthward@cityofdefiance.com (Chris Engel), atlarge1@cityofdefiance.com (Joe Eureste), atlarge2@cityofdefiance.com (Steve Waxler), atlarge3@cityofdefiance.com (Jill Krutsch) and councilpresident@cityofdefiance.com (Dave McMaster).
As we all know, public meetings are limited these days and I want to encourage every citizen of Defiance to reach out and express themselves through these digital means for the time being.
As Council President Dave McMaster has mentioned at the last several meetings, if you have questions or concerns you can email them to members of council and they will be read. There will be a lot of discussion in the coming months.
Joshua Mast
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Joshua Mast is Defiance’s Ward 3 council member.)
BIble says much about our condition
I have been watching the happenings of the past few years and have come to the conclusion that the fight is not between the left and right, but our society has declared war against God Almighty. In the book of Daniel (chapter 4, verse 17), God says that all rulers are appointed by God.
This includes all 45 presidents, all judges, senators and representatives who will have to give an account of themselves in the day of judgment. Also, in Romans 13:1, and other verses, we are told to obey those in authority over us.
As for the people who want reparations for past offenses committed 100 to 400 years ago, Deuteronomy 24:16 declares: “The fathers shall not be put to death for the children, neither shall the children be put to death for the fathers: every man shall be put to death for his own sin. Punishing those of us alive today for the sins of the past is antithetical to Christian morality.
As for the believers in climate change: Genesis 8:22 says “while the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.”
God is in charge of the climate of the earth; there is little humans can do to change it. We have reached the point where we fit Romans 21:25.
• 21: “Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.”
• 22: “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.”
• 23: “And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.”
• 24: “Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves.”
• 25: “Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshiped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.”
Matthew 7:13, 7:21-23 cover what Jesus says concerning these people:”Depart I never knew you.”
For people who don’t believe the Bible, Psalm 14:1 says: “The fool hath said in his heart, there is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good.”
A fitting solution to our problems is found in Ecclesiastes 12:13: “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man.”
Perry Stauffer
rural Continental
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.