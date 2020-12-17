Paul preached upon the Bible
A Nov. 25 letter by Brian Barnett, a gay man from Massachusetts, said: “The law is the law, and faith is faith, and never the twain shall meet.” That’s an ignorant statement because it ignores the first five books of the Bible called the “Torah” by the Jews or “Pentateuch” by Christians which states the law of Moses given by God.
The law against homosexual marriage is Leviticus 18:22, which is endorsed by the Messiah, Jesus, who said he came to fulfill the law of Moses (Matthew 5:17) and John 5:47: “But if ye believe not his (Moses) writings, how shall ye believe my words?” or John 7:19: “Did not Moses give you the law, and yet none of you keepeth the law?”
Now there are many who call themselves Christian who are placing our nation in position to receive Christ’s second visit to the Earth, e.g. John 15:9 (Jesus:) “But in vain do they worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments (laws) of men.”
St.Paul, who wrote many Bible epistles (letters), was a lawyer of the law of Moses and worked for his government’s leaders in Jerusalem and was assigned to arrest those who endorsed Messiah-Christ after Christ’s ascension into heaven. But on his way to Damascus (Syria) to arrest Christians he heard the voice of Jesus speaking loudly (Acts 9:1-3), saying “Saul, Saul (Hebrew for Greek ‘Paul’) why persecutest thou me?”
The Christians are then told that Saul (Paul) has been chosen by God to be a Christian missionary (verse 15), probably because Saul had been tutored by Gamaliel, “a doctor of the law.”) (Acts 5:34 and 22:3).
St. Paul spoke against the gay lifestyle in Romans 1:18-32. There are many Christian churches in the U.S. named after St. Paul — Catholic in Hamler, Lutheran in Defiance and Napoleon; Methodist in Montpelier, etc.
Christ was born 2,020 year ago to be the blood sacrifice for the “sins” (deviations from a lifestyle which God has marked out by the law of Moses, e.g. 1 Kings, 8:36-53). So even though Christ did not sin (deviate) His body was killed for political “truth.” (John 18:38)
Christ will have to see us again when we see the “abomination of desolation.” (Matthew 24:15) When St. Paul, Minn., and St. Petersburg, Fla., become “Leningrad” and “Maos-burg”?
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
The irony of the coronavirus situation
Is it not ironic and pathetic that China, the country that is responsible for the Covid cirus pandemic, is flooding our markets with cheap, ineffective hand sanitizers? The same is true for face masks and hand soap.
Wake up America! Why would you reward China for making your life miserable? Buy American! Read the label. Buy products “Made in the USA.”
Tom Mekus
Defiance
