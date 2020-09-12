Trump is hurting Ohio workers
Donald Trump badly treated his contractors and workers when he was running casinos, and now he’s harming Ohio workers because his feelings got hurt.
Trump’s tweet about Goodyear, calling for a boycott of a company that has been in business for more than 200 years and employs thousands of workers here in Ohio, is an attack on workers.
Maybe you’re thinking, well, I’m glad it was Goodyear and not General Motors. That’s the problem, though. The next time it could be GM. It could be Procter & Gamble. It could be Jeep. It could be Cooper Tire. It could be Sherwin Williams.
Somewhere, somebody could make up a story on the Internet about one of these companies, and Trump would see somebody tweet about it and boom, a company is struggling and workers are laid off because of a boycott incited by the president of the United States.
The point is this: Donald Trump doesn’t care. He said it didn’t really matter when general Motors closed its plant in Lordstown and thousands of jobs were lost. He said it didn’t matter if Goodyear workers lost their jobs because hey would be able to find new jobs.
Trump only cares about himself. More than 1.5 million Ohioans have filed for for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and Trump keeps tweeting away and hurting working people.
Charlie Bakle
Defiance
