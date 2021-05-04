Policy should reflect diversity of views
Some interesting facts: A CDC study published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases reports that as many as seven of eight COVID cases have gone unreported due to mildness or even absence of symptoms. Consequently, the actual mortality rate is probably a mere fraction of 1% as opposed to the official 1.8%.
That figure may be further reduced since the CDC also reveals that only about 6% of all COVID deaths are among those without underlying conditions. Thus, were deaths calculated according to the proportional contributions of individual causes to, say, loss of life expectancy, the actual number of U.S. COVID full deaths would be far less than the approximately 580,000 partial-cause fatalities currently reported.
Since not overstating COVID deaths means not understating deaths from other underlying causes, such adjustment would promote a more efficient allocation of limited research resources.
Given a media eager to suppress these facts, it naturally follows that many Americans are misinformed about the true nature of the disease. Indeed, a Franklin-Templeton survey last month (March) revealed a public grossly overestimating both COVID hospitalization rates, as well as the proportion of COVID deaths occurring among those under 50 years of age.
One understands then how misplaced fear would fuel the demand for a continuance of strict measures such as lockdowns, travel bans and even mass quarantines. Nevertheless, fear should never drive policy. Rather, policy should recognize a trade-off between risk reduction and quality of life.
This is relevant since several recent studies by disinterested researchers (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, several studies summarized by the American Institute for Economic Research, etc.) confirm the inference that lockdowns are ineffective in controlling the spread of COVID. Dr. David Nabarro, special envoy of the WHO provides a logical basis supporting this conclusion.
Specifically, attention to basic principles of personal hygiene and plain good manners yield significant reductions in risk with minimal sacrifice of personal liberty. In contrast, marginal risk reductions from lockdowns are tiny, diminish with severity and fall far short of justifying correspondingly expanding marginal sacrifices in quality of life.
Bottom line: Rather than demand uniformity of attitudes regarding risk versus quality of life, policy should respect the diversity of personal views on this matter, offering instead strategies by which the risk averse may coexist with risk takers in such a way that minimizes hazard for the former, and maximizes quality of life for the latter.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
