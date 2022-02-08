‘Care for neighbors’ is important
Daniel Gray took up his pen as weapon and attacked other letter writers on Feb. 3. His scatter shot of hasty generalizations and name calling landed close to my home. I believe he identifies me and my spouse of 40 years as “socialists.” Rather, we are public-minded citizens who, alarmed at the anti-democratic trajectory of national politics, are exercising our citizenship through pen and volunteerism.
These “socialist” values are ones that have been nurtured by our faith communities: care for our neighbors (See Luke 10: 25-37 for Jesus’ parable on “Who Is My Neighbor?”) and care for creation that sustains us all. We believe in institutions whose goals are to serve and protect. We bemoan the evidence that too often our generation has been short-sighted and denied the truth of our interrelatedness on this planet.
A current and critical example is the plan underway in nearby Williams County to allow a company, AquaBounty, the right to withdraw an average of 4.3 million gallons of water daily from the Michindoh Aquifer (the principal source of water for residents, agriculture and local industry). AquaBounty also has plans to discharge an average of 4.24 million gallons of water daily into the St. Joseph River.
This plan is moving forward despite the absence of a completed study of the aquifer to estimate the ground water quantity. Without a study, how can sustainable water use be measured? Likewise, there has been no study of the impact of discharging 3-5 million gallons of water daily into the St. Joseph River. Concerned citizens of Williams County have been raising awareness and questions about a plan that seems to benefit the pockets of a few at the expense of entire communities in northwest Ohio, northeastern Indiana, and southwest Michigan that depend on the Michindoh Aquifer.
Perhaps Daniel Gray would deride those concerned about their community’s water supply as “socialists screaming” rather than acknowledging them as conscientious citizens raising important questions. I am grateful for their activism on behalf of their neighbors and future generations. As John Muir understood generations before, they, too, know: “When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the Universe.”
To learn more about the plans for the Michindoh Aquifer, follow Williams County Alliance on Facebook. Then take the time to comment on Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ website: [ohiodnr.gov/aquabountywipp] before the Feb. 22 deadline.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
