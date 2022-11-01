Republicans and ‘scapegoating’
Scapegoating is the name of the game for many current Republican candidates. In Todd Helberg’s recent article on candidates running for the U.S. 9th Congressional District, it becomes evident that Republican J.R. Majewski leans heavily into the blame game while offering few policy solutions. A litany of opposing, doomsaying and blaming cannot address the challenges facing our nation today.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur, by contrast, offers thoughtful answers to clarify problems and explain legislation she supports that works toward solutions for a complex global economy.
According to USA Today, “The U.S. economy has performed better when the president of the United States is a Democrat rather than a Republican, almost regardless of how one measures performance.” Additionally, this article states, “While it is difficult to assess blame for the root causes, at least one recession did begin under every Republican president since Ronald Reagan compared with zero under Democratic presidents over the same period.”
Under the current administration and Democratic-controlled Congress, the growth in jobs and wages and resulting increase in tax receipts has cut the deficit in half.
Undeterred by reality, ads airing from Colorado to Ohio and Georgia rage against Democrats’ passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) hiring “87,000 IRS agents” to extract “$20 billion” from middle-class taxpayers. The final Congressional Budget Office (CBO) assessment of the IRA, however, firmly refutes claims that the bill will raise taxes on low- and middle-income earners.
Far from raising any taxes on working families, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directed the IRS to enforce tax collection on the high-earners who have long used devious methods to avoid paying their fair share.
I’m grateful to Democrats like Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Tim Ryan. They have consistently voted in favor of boosting American manufacturing, diversifying our energy sources, fighting extreme weather, negotiating down drug prices and reducing health care costs. Both supported stopping price-gouging by oil companies while every Republican in Congress bowed to the oil companies. In the Senate, Republicans held up the vote to stop price-gouging.
Republicans opposed capping the exorbitant prices drug companies charge for life-saving insulin. Thanks to Democratic legislators, this is now law.
Sadly, fearmongering and scapegoating have become part of our political landscape. It is easy to exploit fear with appealing sound bites. Resolving the challenges our nation faces requires hard work and experience. Vote for Marcy Kaptur for U.S. Congress and Tim Ryan for U.S. senator.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
