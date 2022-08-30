Letter was inspiring
I am writing to thank Curtis Weisenburger from Continental for his heartfelt letter on Saturday entitled, “No middle road on abortion.”
His letter inspired me to express my opinion on this critical topic. I was reminded of a quotation I saw recently, “Compromise is always wrong if it means sacrificing your principles.”
There really is no compromise when it comes to life and death. The fact that mothers are willing to throw away the honor and blessing of giving life to a sweet baby is beyond belief. It is so selfish and cruel to see protest signs stating: “My body, my choice.” Are women so self-centered and blind that they cannot recognize another life is involved?
Another that applies is, “Life is previous. Handle with prayer.” It is my hope and dream that our culture of death dissipates when all mothers and fathers choose life. A respect for all life could spread to an end to school shootings, the senseless violence of crime, drugs, gangs and domestic abuse. I know it is naive and simplistic, but isn’t it worth it to strive for a re-birth of our future?
I end with Mr. Weisenburger’s powerful comment: “We all ought to hold an unyielding principle that no innocent being’s life (no matter who, where or what inconveniences) can be taken by another human being — that’s part of the dignity of being human.”
Thank you for thinking!
Carol Iler
Defiance
‘Nothing is unconditional’
A recent letter posits, “Abortion is evil — there is no middle ground.” This seems to run counter to logic. While one may disagree with abortion as a rule, there are circumstances, such as ectopic pregnancy, which can threaten the life of the mother, or the murkier cases of rape of incest where the procedure is, at a minimum, arguable as acceptable.
I would argue that a moral absolutist on this issue is doing himself a disservice with such rhetoric. Nothing is unconditional. Criminally, we have the ability to charge one with vehicular manslaughter instead of homicide based on the circumstances involved. Similarly, we set conditions in law that allow for self-defense in terms of the application of deadly force, also conditioned upon the circumstance.
At a minimum, abortion access should be similarly nuanced. This is where things become murkier. It is easy to hold an absolutist stance and say life is paramount, end of story. Previously, when a fetus reached the age of viability, ergo it could carry out life function (i.e., respiration and circulation) outside the mother, that it was a person with legal rights.
This definition allowed for medical intervention in those dangerous ectopic pregnancies, or in cases of rape and incest. The problem becomes, once you have made these exemptions, which is only humane, it becomes impossible to justify the standard of personhood at some point prior to viability, or abortion as murder. At which point, there is no rational defense of elective abortion? Perhaps, it was unplanned, or the parents find themselves without sufficient resources? Those who oppose a welfare state should at least consider these circumstances.
To apply an absolutist take is inhumane. It disrespects the health of women. It disrespects the rights of women. And it certainly serves as a slap in the face to those whose conception was against their will. I can understand the position of those who apply such a standard based on religious or moral beliefs, but what really cannot be tolerated is to allow them to impose those beliefs onto others. Doing so is a gross violation of constitutional rights. Arguably, it is an act of religious persecution.
It is easy to think in absolutist constructs. It is much more difficult to address the many shades of gray in issues that present themselves in the real world.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
Don’t trivialize an abortion decision
I agree with Robert Kohl on one point in his argument against abortion: it should not ever be subject to criminal penalties. In fact, even exposing a woman who has a problem pregnancy to civil proceedings, only adds unnecessary delay to, what is, a very time-sensitive matter.
Indeed, it is even more urgent now that Ohio has implemented a ban on all abortions after six weeks of gestation, except in cases of life or health endangerment.
His other remedies all rest on the assumption that the pregnancy is the individual’s fault and she deserves to be punished. That overlooks the complexity of circumstances, and is insensitive at the very least.
Mr. Kohl ends his letter with a lecture about the possibility of abortion being used as a convenience. In my opinion, that is one danger of freedom: we can’t control all of the outcomes.
For example, I tried to teach my children certain moral principles as they were growing up. I was not, however, able to control how they would use that instruction. Eventually, I had to release them and trust them to use wisely their freedom when making difficult decisions on their own.
I would definitely not try to trivialize the gut-wrenching, life-changing decision about something like seeking an abortion.
Rev. Tom Steensma
rural Defiance
