In his letter Tuesday, Mr. Singer claims to want to save our “democracy.” He should know that we have been a republic for the last 240-plus years, according to the founding fathers and the “Federalist Papers.”
We are not, and never have been, a democracy. If he or anyone else wants to challenge the founding fathers then feel free, but they will lose.
Then he starts in on “election deniers” claim. I am sure he understands that Biden/Harris/Pelosi/Waters/Clinton/Schumer/Schiff/Gore/Thompson/Boxer/Durbin/Obama/Jeffries/and over 100 other Democrats all denied that Trump won the 2016 election. And quite a few of them still do to this day. So are they “election deniers?”
Then he starts in on the proven lie that officers died on Jan 6. Sorry, but no. While five of the officers did die, four committed suicide and one died of natural causes and all five of them died between three to five weeks afterwords. According to the Capitol Hill’s police report, not one officer was injured on Jan. 6, and this was backed up by a DOJ investigation.
His claim of a panel is also false as Pelosi removed people until she got the ones that would give her the decision she wanted. And it makes no difference anyway as the U.S. District Court of D.C. (one step below the SCOTUS) ruled on Oct. 10 that the panel was unconstitutional and very probably illegal and that they had no legal or constitutional authority to issue a subpoena. So their opinion means squat and has no legal or moral cause to be even used.
Finally, what he also seems to ignore is that the Electoral College is part of the U.S. Constitution in three different places in Articles 1-3, meaning that if this is to be changed/added to or altered in any way, it will take three separate constitutional amendments, not a biased fake report. And a constitutional amendment for the 14th amendment to change it as well, meaning at least four.
I guess he also seems to ignore the doxing and placing the life of SCOTUS justices by pro abortion sources in danger, or don’t their lives matter just as much? His whole letter is a desperate attempt to use left-wing scare tactics. He should be ashamed.
