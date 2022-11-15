I want to say thank you to each and every one of you men and women who have served in the military sometime in your life. Unless you have served you do not know what a veteran goes through during their time of service.
Many times they have to leave their family and friends for days, months or even years. In the military you learn discipline, obedience and the ability to follow orders which will for sure benefit you in your future years of life. You even have the opportunity to further your education through the GI bill.
On Veterans Day many schools in the area had special programs to honor and thank veterans for all they had done for this country and the sacrifices they have made.Thanks to all that had any part in these programs, and I say thank you for keeping patriotism alive in this part of Ohio.
I also want to say thank you to all the businesses that offered something special for veterans on that special day. I will not name them all because I might miss one and I don’t want to do that.
I want to say thank you to all the veteran organizations that had or did something on this day. Thanks goes to the VFW Post 3360 and the Amvets for all they did, especially VFW Post 3360 for standing guard at the War Memorial in front of the courthouse the entire day and helping with Veterans Day programs at Defiance High School and Defiance Elementary School.
Finally, I would like to say that the DAV36, VVA954, Amvets, VFW 3360 and the American Legion are in great need of workers, so if you are an able veteran and can help out I will give my phone number here (419-576-6928) to put you in touch somewhere or with someone you can help.
Thank you all veterans and God bless.
Ric Booher
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Ric Booher is DAV president, VVA Chapter 954 vice president and VFW 3360 adjutant.)
