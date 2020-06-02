Time to affirm that all lives matter
It is trite to say that all lives matter. Unfortunately, however, it is still true that some lives matter more than others.
My wife and I regret that we could not be physically present Saturday evening to show our support of those who were protesting the senseless killing — the murder — of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. We were there with our thoughts and prayers, because this has got to stop!
When will the day finally come when we can all affirm that all lives do in fact matter, and that none matter more than others? That will be the time when such protests are no longer necessary.
Tom Steensma
rural Defiance
Camp Palmer needs help
During the summers of 1963-1967 I worked as a conservation educator at 4-H Camp Palmer in Fulton County. Thousands of campers explored the woods, fields, streams and Harrison Lake.
Many memories are indelible from those years, but one stands out: the wonderful relationships the staff and campers had with the late Donald Hoblet (1924-2009) of Archbold, then camp manager.
4-H Camp Palmer helped many college students then with great summer jobs; now we need to help the camp with a donation. All Ohio 4-H camps are closed this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Camp finances — that depend on camper fees — have been devastated.
The Ohio State University has launched a fundraising campaign to help Camp Palmer and all 4-H camps in Ohio. The campaign ends on Thursday, June 18, and may be accessed at http://give.osu.edu/4hcamps.
I hope former camp staff, counselors, campers and 4-H members and families respond now with generous donations.
Please know, also, that under the America CARES Act — with 2020 tax returns — taxpayers may claim up to $300 in contributions to not-for-profit organizations as a deduction without itemizing.
Dr. Lynn Elfner
Delaware
(Editor’s note. Lynn Elfner is a member of the board of directors of the Ohio 4-H Foundation.)
