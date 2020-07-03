Police are always protecting us
For over 100 years there’s been a phrase used to succinctly describe the role of police in an orderly, free and safe society. The “thin blue line” expression refers to the reality that those who serve in law enforcement stand shoulder to shoulder forming a virtual line between violent lawlessness and safe secure communities.
Perhaps it’s stating the obvious, but it takes only a few simple examples of why we must support the police to understand the concept of the “thin blue line:” If you have ever been a victim of a violent crime your first call for help was to the police.
When you are awakened in the middle of the night to the sounds of a home invasion, you dial 911. If you are beaten by a violent family member in an act of domestic violence, you cry out for emergency help and protection from that line.
If you hear shots fired in your neighborhood, you want the police there ASAP. If you’re a clerk at a convenience store threatened at gunpoint to surrender the content of a cash register, you push the alarm button and pray the cops get there fast. If you’re a business owner and discover thousands of dollars have been stolen from an embezzling employee, you seek the help of a professional investigator to hold the thief accountable.
Even more alarming, if you are raped in the parking lot leaving a local bar you need help and protection right now. And then there are the most vulnerable victims of all, children, who are victimized physically or sexually or otherwise and need immediate protection, not only from social workers, but from police who respond to those reports, gather the evidence and take action to protect those victims and hold a perpetrator accountable.
These scenarios don’t begin to cover every situation where law enforcement serves and protects. Almost every one of us during the course of our lives, needs the help and protection of that “thin blue line.”
We must all realize that in order for them to provide the protections and services we all expect, the police need to be fully funded at every level. When that funding is not adequate, or when we stop supporting and applauding the dedicated work of the police, as we are already seeing in some places, our communities will descend in to chaos and lawlessness.
Morris Murray
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Morris Murray is Defiance County’s prosecuting attorney.)
Christ paid to free mankind’s souls
In comparing Apollo, Alexander the Great, and Jesus the Christ under the word “liberty,” Greek number 1657 in “Strong’s Bible Concordance” “eleutheria” says that among the ancient Greeks: “a slave was purchased by a god (to set him free); as the slave could not provide the money, his master paid it into the temple treasury in the presence of the slave, and a document was drawn up containing the words “for freedom.” No man could enslave him again because he was the property of the god. Hence a “freed man.”
In Christ’s instance, to set mankind free Christ did not pay money into the treasury of the temple in Jerusalem, but became the Passover (Easter) Lamb of God as a live sacrifice of His body and blood to free mankind from being slaves to sin and to prove that the Spirit of the true God is superior to other gods with the proof coming when Jesus arose from the grave to prove that death, hell and the grave can’t overcome the true Spirit of God.
Martin Luther King Jr. was a Christian minister, so he understood what Christ did as a payment to free mankind’s souls.
By contrast, Alexander the Great sold 30,000 men from Tyre into slavery and tried to force those who he conquered to follow Greek mythology (Apollo) and Greek philosophers (called Hellenization” by the Jews).
Who conquered the most nations? The cross of Christ is on the Greek flag. Should all statues of Alexander the Great be torn down?
Jesus said that heaven and earth will pass away before His words are censored (Luke 21:33).
The Knights of Columbus is a huge Catholic organization. Why don’t we hear what their view is on Columbus?
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.