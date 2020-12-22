Glad to see Trump go
You know what I really like about Donald Trump? Yeah, absolutely nothing. It’s not new. I didn’t care for him when he was “The Donald,” the Democrat. I thought he stunk up that party. Then there was that dreadful TV show.
So just when you thought he couldn’t make America goofier again, he spouts an election theft conspiracy “alternative fact” that somehow a plot so dastardly conceived and perfectly executed, that there’s not a shred of evidence, somehow stole his re-election.
While he pu up a valiant campaign effort, he just plain lost. The Democrats wised up and ran a proven candidate who prevailed because Joe Biden is a far less polarizing choice than Hillary Clinton was in 2016.
In 2020, voters having seen what shoot-from-the-hip government looks like, rejected Trump. But I find it so disturbing the depth of this silliness to undermine faith in our sterling election and efforts to subvert thousands of legally cast American votes.
It’s clear that party has lost it’s way when so many either sign on with these ridiculous lawsuits, pressure on officials and even outright intimidation or just stay silent.
It may be time for a logo makeover. They could ditch that stodgy red, white and blue elephant and replace it with mirror sunglasses and a big cigar to reflect present circumstances. They could even change the name to the “Banana Republican Party.”
I don’t expect a concession speech. he’s got all kinds of money, but he’s never had any class. The Electoral College has now certified his loss as official.
David Busteed
Defiance
‘Un-elected’ people’s words
Lately, we have had so-called experts claiming that we should follow the science and be forced to wear masks and allow businesses to be shut down and people locked inside their homes on the whims of un-elected people.
First, the Ohio and U.S. Constitution clearly state the only people who can make a law or give weight of law is the state assembly/U.S. Congress. No one else has the legal or constitutional authority to do so. That is not in dispute.
Second, these people have not read the CDC report of Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal, Vol. 26, No. 10, October 2020, in which the CDC clearly states masks do not work because the surgical masks are only good for one time use of between six to eight hours and then need replaced.
And the cloth masks do not stop the microvirus from being released into the air while these microviruses will float around for up to six hours. The cloth masks must be washed daily and the surgical masks must be replaced with new for each shift.
It is astounding that un-elected people think their words carry more weight then elected ones who make the laws and that we should blindly follow them. Let’s not forget that the Americans with Disabilities Act protects the ones who medically can’t wear a mask, and according to the DOJ the claim of private property can only be used if the building is locked down tight and people are not freely allowed to come and go. This includes members of so-called private clubs.
If they wish to dispute the CDC and the DOJ, feel free and good luck with that.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
The life-quality equation
Dr. Barnett’s critique of Rep. Craig Riedel’s letter to the editor was concerned with our life’s physiologic and mental well-being, and one would expect that from a physician. Dr. Barnett’s criticisms were reasonable, logical and well-stated, given his limited concern.
However, just as matter and energy can be shown in physics to be of the same essence, and just as water can be manifest as ice and snow, and yet all be of the same essence, so too can life’s essence by multiply manifest.
It has always seemed to me that life, life-quality and money — all three of them — were of the same essence and interchangeable, fungible, as it were, oozing from one state to another, a kind of tripartite equivalence.
A man looks forward to Sunday and all the wonderful things he could do with it, then realizes he could agree to give up Sunday to his employer to make double-time and then afford the dress his daughter has wanted for the prom. He would be giving up that time of his life for money so he can enjoy enhancing the quality of his daughter’s life.
The trade-off of life, life-quality and money is endless. It’s what we do when we live.
The role of legislators is to constantly decide on the interplay of these three variables. It is their job. To be concerned with life, life-quality and not commerce (money, which gives us all a living) is ridiculous.
Craig Riedel — I know him personally — is a good, caring, decent human being, and I’m grateful for his public service.
David Teitlebaum
Defiance
