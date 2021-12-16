Sang Christian songs
“World Book” says “the Renaissance implies the substitution of a worldly point of view for a religious point of view ... the center of reference becomes man rather than God ... defined as humanism.” (Notice that worship of God is called “religion,” but that worship of humans is not.
I graduated from Mark Township High School at Mark Center in Defiance County before our schools were “Renaissance,” so my diploma reads “Central Local Schools” (consolidated) Mark Township (before Fairview was built).
At Mark Township and Farmer Township schools before “social engineering” God was prayed to in the name of Jesus and we sang Christian songs. Here’s some examples from over 80 Christian songs in the song book: “Keller’s American Hymns”: (“Speed our republic O Father on High”); “Grace for the Table”: (“Lord Jesus be our holy guest”); “Taps”: (“God is near, do not fear”); Good Night”: (“May angels around you their silent watch keep”); “Dreaming”: (“God grant the parents grace”); “Praise God from whom all blessings flow”; (“Praise Father, Son and Holy Ghost”); “Christ the Lord is Risen Today”: (“Jesus died the world to save”); “Now Thank We All Our God”: (“Who from our mother’s arms has blessed us”): “O Holy Night”; (“It is the night of our Savior’s birth”): “Silent Night”; “(Christ the Savior is born”); “The First Noel”; (“Born is the King of Israel”): “O Little Town of Bethlehem”: (“For Christ is born of Mary”): “O Come All Ye Faithful”; (“Come and behold Him, born the King of angels”); Onward Christian Soldiers”: (“With the cross of Jesus going on before”); “Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah”; (“Bread of heaven feed me”).
We live on a temporary (“temporal”) earth subject to the forces of nature that God controls.
On Friday night, a tornado ripped the roof off an Amazon warehouse trapping unknown numbers of people. Amazon promotes a Renaissance worldview. The warehouse was temporal.
If there were victims inside, does their spirit follow the spirit of Amazon and the warehouse for eternity? I believe that the Spirit of God is the judge. Did they sing Christian hymns in the warehouse?
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
Letter didn’t rebut anything
A recent letter attempting to rebut a letter dealing with education law opened, “I think racism, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder! If one is looking for racism, they are likely to see it wherever they look.” It then proceeds to devolve into a meandering diatribe that fails to so much as address, much less rebut the points of the original written by Ed Singer.
The writer takes an odd detour to defend Confederate statutes, which is strange as that was in no way addressed by the letter to which he is responding. The canard he advances that the Civil War was fought over states’ rights is patently false. The Confederacy explicitly prohibited states from making slavery illegal in their Constitution. If this was a matter of states’ rights, why then would that not be left to the states? The statues themselves were erected many years after the war between 1877 and 1964. They were erected by groups with deep ties to the KKK, and were intended to intimidate and legitimize the Jim Crow laws of the era.
The writer then turns his attention to the Black Lives Matter protests musing, “I wonder, did we as a community accept violence when protesters were allowed to barricade large sections of major cities last year? Were those acts racist?”
To address the second question first, those acts were not racist. No reasonable person could rationally draw such a conclusion. The gatherings were protests intended to shine a light on inadequacies in the system. That some elected to engage in violence around those protests does not undermine the underlying reality of the situation that was being protested. It is entirely possible that those acts were committed by provocateurs, agents of the opposition seeking to undermine the intent of the rallies.
These aren’t monuments dedicated to “leadership and bravery,” or “states’ rights,” they are overt monuments to the lost cause left as a cautionary tale to legitimize Jim Crow Laws, and remind people of color of their place.
We can, and must strive to be, a more perfect nation. That said, it will be a more difficult task if individuals witlessly insist upon defending the worst aspects of our history and fail to acknowledge the reality of our past failures.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
