The CDC and mask effectiveness
Seems that whenever you provide information that Mr. Pack does not like he goes into a rant and starts calling names.
I am sorry if Mr. Pack does not like the “emerging infectious viruses vol 26” from 10-2020 in which the CDC clearly states that masks don’t work, or that the DOJ has stated what the claim of private property actually means (to be classified as such it must be closed and locked and nobody is allowed access, as long as people are free to come and go; then it is not legally nor can it be claimed as private property) but his viewpoint will not change that fact.
And then he spends the rest of his factless letter attacking Trump as he usually does other then when he is attacking religions. Maybe instead of calling names and ranting, Mr. Pack might do better to educate himself so he does not look so foolish and actually follow the science as he and the Democrats like to claim.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
‘Heed the call’
II Chronicles 7:14: “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Christians, heed the call that our nation will be healed of this epidemic virus and also return to the principles on which our nation was established. One nation under God with life and liberty for all.
Rosemary Thomas
rural Oakwood
