Intrigued by article
I read with great interest the article about “botched baptisms.”
If the Roman Catholic Church accepts the act of water baptism by “separated Christians” as well as those of unbelievers, why would they reject the baptisms performed by one of their own clergy? If water baptism can be performed by non-clergy, why would they tie it to a certain oral statement?
God’s forgiveness is not linked to any physical ritual. His forgiveness does not come from a temple or a church. It does not come from an animal sacrifice or a water ceremony. And it certainly does not come from the continued repetition of certain words.
Walt Seevers
Defiance
Amused by letter
Regarding Robert Kohl’s letter to the editor on Feb. 24: For those of us who appreciate political satire, you gave us much to admire and enjoy, and it was all heading in the right direction.
Thanks Bob.
David Teitlebaum
Defiance
Support those who ‘do the right thing’
Russian troops under Putin’s direction have surrounded Ukraine and invaded an independent, democratic country which violates international law. How pathetic it is that two of Putin’s greatest cheerleaders are Americans — former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former President Trump!
Pompeo stated that he has “enormous respect” for Putin. Putin is “very shrewd,” “very capable,” very savvy,” “a very talented statesman.”
Former President Trump continues to be enamored with Putin. He says Putin is a “genius,” is “smart and savvy.” He has also stated that Putin will move into Ukraine as a “peace keeper.” How absurd!
How demoralizing it is for many Americans to see how these two former U. S. leaders and other current politicians refuse to stand for our government’s decisions to combat Russian aggression. Is our country so politically divided that we can’t get behind President Biden and NATO who are trying to uphold international law and to show the world that democracies like Ukraine can continue to exist? Have we become so numb listening to right wing media that supports dictators, creates diversion, and distorts the world view?
No doubt Putin is relishing our country’s division; it fuels his desire to recreate the former USSR. Putin has recently occupied Crimea and Eastern Ukraine, not to mention parts of Georgia. Putin, as a 20th century dictator, has plans to invade sovereign countries “a piece” at a time.
Some politicians and candidates running for office have said they do not care about Ukraine — that Russian aggression should not be American’s concern. They do not care that Putin is nothing short of a total dictator quashing all dissenters even within his own country. These same people will watch as thousand may die as Ukraine tries to defend its country.
Why should the endorsement of candidates of Trump’s choosing carry so much weight with voters? These endorsements are coming from one who has openly stated that he and his cronies tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and thus threatened our own country’s democratic process. Now Trump is uplifting a dictator who is intent on conquering other free, independent countries.
Wake up — Trump’s endorsements should mean nothing. Support candidates and those in Congress who wholly uphold the ideals of honesty, integrity and a genuine concern to “do the right thing.” These politicians will continue to make America a model of democracy for the world to see.
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.