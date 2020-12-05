Begin the ‘grief work’ we need
I was with my husband in the delivery room, preparing for the birth of our second child. It should have been a hectic and joyful time, but it was not. We had been informed the night before that there was no heartbeat. Our daughter, Andrea, had passed away in my womb.
Our doctor took hold of Chris’ hand, laid it on top of mine and said, “This can either tear you apart or bring you closer together than ever. At this point it is up to you.”
Recovery came with us together at the end. However, there was something we mental health therapists call “grief work,” that led to a good conclusion.
I have never seen a situation where the world has been confronted with the need to do “grief work” all at once. No one who wants to come out healthy on the other side of the pandemic will escape this hard work of coming together in some way with those who have brought pain, either intentionally or unintentionally.
When we looked to history for the answer, you pointed to the Revolutionary War and the rightness of fighting against oppression and government overreach, while I pointed to World War II and reflected upon how the “Greatest Generation” sacrificed together to bring about victory for a greater cause.
When we looked to politics, I felt betrayed by a state representative who sought to reflect business interests by reopening the state quickly in the face of my favored medical advisors. You felt the betrayer was a governor who overstepped his boundaries.
Even when we looked to our families and friends, we were met with varying degrees of support or attack.
Truth be told, there is not a media outlet, a politician, a social media influencer, or even a family member or friend that can bring us together.
I’m inviting you to begin the “grief work” of coming back together. Confront the “ugly person” within you, (we all have him/her!) and look the shortcomings in the eye. Tell someone else about them. Struggle hard within a faith community.
Stick to it when it gets hard. Be real. Confront God about the things that make you angry, the things you don’t understand. He gets it. Ask Him for a way forward, and do the step that comes to you, no matter how small or difficult it seems. Then do the next one. I promise you, He will be there.
Pam Bowers
rural Defiance
Portman cares only about ‘ambitions’
Sen. Rob Portman is behaving strangely. He recently called for bipartisan action to address the COVID-19 crisis, ignoring the fact that the HEROES Act passed out of the House of Representatives months ago.
It has been gathering dust on Mitch McConnell’s desk ever since along with some 400 other items of legislation that the Senate Majority Leader refuses to bring up for a vote. Meanwhile, McConnell and Portman twiddle their thumbs rather than help the millions of Americans who have lost jobs, or the businesses struggling to survive.
And after four years of catering to Donald Trump’s every whim, Portman is trying to play the moderate once again.
He has penned several op-eds threading the needle between Donald’s Trump’s “right” to challenge legally-cast votes in six battleground states, while also suggesting the sitting president’s claims of fraud just might lack the needed evidence to succeed in court. That’s right — nearly 40 frivolous lawsuits, now dismissed, took up the resources of our legal system to satisfy Trump’s ego. Portman says, “It is good that … any fraud or other wrongdoing should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
While this play-acting goes on, voters are wise to remember that Portman voted for Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, despite her lack of experience and numerous conflicts of interest.
He voted for Alexander Acosta as Secretary of Labor, despite knowing about the sweetheart plea deal he arranged for sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. He voted for Trump’s tax scam that gave huge breaks to corporations like GM that laid off Ohio workers and shipped jobs overseas.
Portman doesn’t really care about the struggles of ordinary people. He doesn’t care about moderation or bipartisanship. He only cares about his political ambitions. That’s why, as 2022 comes into focus on the horizon, he humors Trump while inching toward the middle of the road. Ohio voters must remember his true colors.
Connie Allgire
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.