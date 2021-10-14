Friday is the National Day of Awareness for Pregnancy and Infant Loss. On this day, those wishing to honor lost babies are asked to light candles at 7 p.m. (all time zones).

Every year, thousands of women and families suffer through losing their children, both born and unborn. It is unfortunate that so many in our society feel uncomfortable addressing this issue or feel that it is insignificant. Grief is something no one should have to justify.

Children who are miscarried or stillborn are still our children and deserve our respect, love and remembrance. Please, if you or someone you love has suffered this kind of loss, I ask you to take the time to remember them on Friday. Light a candle, write a poem, say a prayer, anything you wish to do to honor our littlest angels.

If you’d like more information, visit www.october15th.com.

I love you, Cassidy. Mommy still thinks of you every single day and misses you more with each day that passes.

Maryann Mitchell

Defiance

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments