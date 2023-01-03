Fanciful thoughts on the ‘swamp’
Noting the heavy-handed shenanigans perpetrated by the administrative state (swamp) in recent decades, a fanciful thought comes to mind.
Suppose travelers from an alien race, sympathetic to our country’s plight, were to employ their advanced transporting technology to uproot the D.C. metro area, and whisk it in its entirety to a planet on the far side of the universe. Being humane creatures, they would naturally arrange for transported officials, elected and un-elected, as well as lobbyists and others dependent on governmental largess to harbor at least the illusion of continued control over the lives of individual Americans.
Meanwhile, made wiser by the bitter experiences of excessive centralization, the states might then ratify a revised constitution in which federal powers are clearly limited to common foreign and defense policies, and perhaps arbitration of disputes among the states when and if such should arise. Obviously, direct intercourse between the federal government and individual citizens and local communities alike would become virtually unknown, i.e., no micro-management by regulatory agencies, and most important, no personal income tax!
Absent the IRS, federal revenues, mostly earmarked for servicing the monstrous debt accumulated prior to the transportation, would rather be apportioned to each state based on its individual domestic product, and raised in a manner its own citizens see fit. With modern communications technology minimizing the inefficiencies of dispersed institutions, a federal district would no longer be needed.
Thus, the president and Congress might reside on the East and West coasts respectively, while cabinet officers, reduced in number to state, defense, treasury, justice, and maybe interior (all others formerly existing being eliminated), as well as the supreme court could then be headquartered in each of several heartland cities based on competitive bidding.
Should a central bank exist, it would be owned and operated by member banks and totally independent of government. At last, our republic restored!
What then to do with the transportation-induced crater? Perhaps the flow of the Potomac might be engineered to create a lake where recreational boating, bathing, fishing and other aquatic diversions could be enjoyed under our new-found freedoms.
Indeed, after the passage of time folks might actually be surprised to learn that, prior to the intervention of our alien friends, these bucolic settings had been the lair of a notorious leviathan the metastasizing tentacles of which threatened to strangle the very essence of liberty.
Thank you alien friends!
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
