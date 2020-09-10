Democrats have same values
In reference to the editorial by The Crescent-News on Sept. 1, and in particular this line: “Republicans talk about economic progress, patriotism, opportunity, faith and hope. And while it’s too harsh to say Democrats have no hope for America’s future …,” the implication is that Democrats’ criticism of our current administration is uncalled for and lacks vision.
Democrats share the same values, “talk,” mentioned above. However, patriotism does not mean blind obedience to the current administration. Patriotism is allegiance to our nation’s values and the Constitution. This includes people exercising their rights to protest.
Patriotism is acknowledging and making foreign powers accountable when they put bounties on our troops or when they interfere with our Democratic institutions. Patriotism is about recognizing that those who serve our nation come from many backgrounds and name calling their immigrant parents dishonors their sacrifice. Patriotism is the equal application of the law to all, even those police who break laws they are bound to uphold.
Democrats believe that economic progress is measured not in terms of stock portfolios or the wealth of the 1%, but when people have opportunities to work for living wages, access to health care, good public schools and a safety net for times of personal or national crises when jobs are lost.
Democrats believe that our nation should honor the efficacy of diplomacy while funding an effective national defense system that is not bloated and loaded with pork barrel money.
We should not rely on the poor to defend a nation where they cannot receive the same opportunities as a Donald Trump with five deferments for bone spurs and who had the audacity to joke of the dangers of his sexually promiscuous lifestyle as his “personal Vietnam.”
Democrats believe in the right to worship as one chooses, not as dictated by law. Democrats believe that government should not be in the business of showing a religious preference, but uphold the laws which allow the free expression of all religions.
Democratic values and actions uphold hope for the future of our nation. Foremost, Democrats believe in a nation where all people are “created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness … .” Vote.
Rev. David Plant
Defiance
Remember how we felt on 9/11
On 9/11 let us remember that we have, for 19 years, sent our men and women thousands of miles away to avenge the death and wounds of thousands. Today, people complain because they have to wear a mask in Walmart to protect themselves and fellow Americans.
Remember how Bush was a leader that brought us together and didn’t threaten New York with withholding federal aid because it was led by Democrats. He didn’t tell New York that it was the responsibility of its governor to facilitate the response to the attack or to help the affected citizens.
Let us remember that we were all there for each other with words of healing and love, no matter the political affiliation. Remember that when some of us wanted to revolt against our Muslim countrymen, Bush, a Christian, went to a mosque to remind us we are all Americans. He led and united us.
Let us remember how Clinton brought the nation together after the Oklahoma bombings. He didn’t say that because Oklahoma didn’t give him their electoral votes, he wasn’t going to send federal dollars or help. He didn’t use that as an excuse not to mourn the dead, or to offer condolences to the families of the victims. He didn’t try to use the bombing as a wedge to divide, he tried to unite.
Now as we approach the number of 200,000 dead from an attack on our nation (that some call a hoax, or not as bad as it seems, or something we need to go through, or worse, something that hasn’t affected us as bad as it’s affected places like New York, so who cares) we have a president that has turned his back on American citizens during their time of need, threatening to withhold funds and medical treatment and telling every state that he has no responsibility in the matter, it’s the role of the governors.
He openly ridicules people who take upon themselves to follow guidelines to not only protect themselves, but their fellow Americans. Trump has neither led nor united.
We are currently leaderless at the presidential level, but that doesn’t mean that we as Americans have forgot the common courtesy we all strive for during times of national crisis. I for one am glad the two aforementioned presidents tried to unite the country and didn’t say those national crises were fake news.
Cory Stafford
Paulding
Nations should not forget God
Many U.S. students are now taught that the Genesis creation written by Moses is “allegorical” (“a fable in which moral principles are presented by means of fiction.”) That means “that all men ... are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty ...” can also be thought of as an allegory, especially if the words of Jesus about creation are ignored.
Here’s three quotes — John 5:46-47: “For had he believed Moses (Genesis), ye would have believed me: for he wrote of me (Deuteronomy 18:15). But if ye believe not his writings, how shall ye believe my words?”; Mark 10:6: “but from the beginning of the creation God made them male and female”; John 17:5 (Jesus praying): “And now O Father, glorify thou me with thine own self with the glory which I had with thee before the world was.”
Here’s an Old Testament quote also ignored: “All nations that forget God (the Creator) become hell on earth.” (Psalms 9:17)
Psalms 94: “... Lord, how long shall the wicked triumph? ... They break in pieces thy people, O Lord, and afflict thine heritage ... yet they say, the Lord shall not see ... ye fools ... He that planteth the ear, shall he not hear? He that formed the eye shall he not see? He that chastiseh the heathen, shall he not correct? ... neither will he forsake his inheritance ... .”
What is the U.S.’s God-given inheritance? Christianity.
“Where the Spirit of the Lord is (e.g. Christmas), there is liberty.” (Corinthians 3:17) The right to vote for Christianity is God-given.
But sooner on later the “man of sin” will lead the united world of sin:” who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshiped, so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.” (II Thessalonians 2:4) That mockery of God and truth, and temple will cause God to send Christ to “consume and destroy: the man of sin and world of sin” (verses 8-10).
Right now Jesus “taketh away the sin of the world” (John 1:29) but the man of sin and world of sin hell-raising market won’t allow Jesus to take their sin world. That opens the Temple in heaven and God sends an angel to start the earth harvest. (Revelation 14:15)
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
Kennedy shows ‘judicial restraint’
I am writing in support of the re-election this November of Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon L. Kennedy.
Justice Kennedy has been a strong advocate of “judicial restraint” throughout her service on the Court which began with her election on Nov. 6, 2012. In other words, she recognizes that the Ohio Supreme Court is not the Ohio legislature and that the court’s role is to interpret laws enacted by the Ohio legislature impartially and in conformity with the Ohio Constitution and not to create laws through its decisions.
Having had the opportunity to meet and talk with her on several occasions, I have been impressed with her approachability and sincere regard for the interests of all Ohioans. She has come to my county, Paulding, several times even though we are not a large source of potential votes. Likewise, she has traveled throughout Ohio demonstrating her desire to ascertain for herself the varying needs and experiences of our population.
Justice Kennedy has been involved in the Ohio Judiciary for many years have served as a magistrate of the Butler County, Ohio Juvenile Court and as judge of the Butler County, Ohio Common Pleas Court prior to her election in 2012 to the Ohio Supreme Court.
Before she began her judicial service, Judge Kennedy engaged in the private practice of law where she represented individual clients.
She also represented a lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police in Ohio at disciplinary proceedings and acted as special counsel for the Ohio Attorney General prior to becoming a common pleas court judge. She is uniquely qualified to serve in her current position as a supreme court justice.
It is very important for our state that we ensure that we have experienced and qualified justices on our supreme court. Justice Kennedy is such a justice and her re-election is important for the future of all Ohioans.
David Hyman
Paulding
Hancock is ‘committed to this area’
I would like to introduce you to my friend and colleague, John Hancock. His name probably sounds familiar to you, but not everyone knows John as I do. I have known John since 2008 when he came to work at our real estate office after he earned a real estate license.
As I got to know John I realized it is typical of his character to work hard to expand his opportunities. He is curious and interested in many things and supports others to achieve their goals also.
I was very impressed at the hard work and perseverance it took for him to earn his bachelor’s degree at Defiance College. That was no slight accomplishment while working and raising a family. His family celebrated his achievement along with his son Will’s graduation from Defiance High School and his daughter Katie’s graduation from Brown University. I am not sure who was prouder of whom on that special day.
John’s ability to listen and pay close attention has not only helped him realize academic and professional goals, but also makes him an excellent colleague. He takes his responsibilities seriously. He attends to details and does his best to complete every task he is assigned. He is always willing to seek out answers or work to find solutions. There is no question too challenging for him to work to seek an answer or problem too small for him to take seriously.
His roots run deep in Defiance County and he is committed to this area. He cares deeply about our future and the future of our children. I believe his vision and drive will benefit the people of Defiance County greatly. I urge you to consider voting for my friend, John Hancock, for Defiance County commissioner.
David Jones
Defiance
