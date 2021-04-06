Pandemic has been ‘mismanaged’
Mr. Kohl is right that his writing has struck a nerve, and it has done so again in his response. He begins with offering statistics, but he can’t seem to stick to a consistent metric. He cites realclearpolitics.com, but shifts between percentages and hard numbers, perhaps this is because he knows that consistent raw data does not actually support his position.
He chooses, for example, one of the least populous, but largest in landmass states, and cites its losses by percentage; only to shift course and cite a hard number of deaths for Hawaii. It is notable that Hawaii was under one of the most stringent lockdowns early in the pandemic.
Mr. Kohl claims that the efforts at mitigation have been ineffective. There is no real way to tell, because there was never a meaningful effort to stifle interstate travel. Those from low regulation areas have been free to move about the country throughout the crisis, hampering the efforts of those who have taken more serious steps to curtail the pandemic.
Here in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, which are always a tourist destination, it is never uncommon to see out-of-state plates. What has been uncommon has been the influx of plates from Florida, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, etc.
At the start of the pandemic the worldwide medical community established that COVID was approximately 2% fatal, and largely this has statistically been upheld. The CDC projected that 40% of Americans would be infected. If true, this would mean that of our 330 million citizens, that 132 million would become infected, and roughly 2.5 million would perish. It seems that some feel that number is justifiable so long as they aren’t inconvenienced in the process.
We have held this scourge to 550,000 deaths in the U.S. thus far. This is due in part to the measures taken to mitigate the spread. There will be an end accounting where one side will be proven right by the numbers.
The reality is that some are prioritizing the economy over human life. They need to own their advocation of such policy, which is savage.
The U.S. across-the-board has mismanaged this pandemic, and looking inward and blaming individual states for having done too little or too much is absolutely pathetic. It is sickening to listen to people complain about measures to abate the spread of the pandemic, when the end questions are economy or mortality.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
