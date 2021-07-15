Critical race theory has no place
With the rise of critical race theory into our educational system, endorsed by the president of the largest educational union, we should be on alert. If any material needs to be added to our classrooms, it is the Holy Scripture.
We continue to fall further behind of introducing the truth to our children. Are we afraid of the truth at the expense of our children? I feel we are coming to a time where we need to stand up and proclaim the truth.
Consider the following information:
• 80% oppose the use of classrooms to promote political activism.
• 75% oppose teaching there is no such thing as biological sex.
• 74% oppose teaching that white people are inherently privileged and that people of color are inherently oppressed.
As Christian parents, it is time to speak out against “woke” agendas in our schools. It’s wrong, it’s un-American and it has no place in our society — much less our schools. As a member of a local school, check this out with your school board.
It is time to fight back against the extreme leftist political ideologies poisoning our classrooms. Remember who is in charge!
John Wilson
Archbold
Be careful with parade candy
I would like to get a message out about safety at parades. It has to do with the throwing out of candy from vehicles.
Please throw it far enough to keep it off of the street. I hate to see young children running out to pick it up and possibly get hit or, heaven forbid, run over by a huge tractor tire.
That would be devastating for the parent and for the tractor driver, and something neither would ever forget.
Wayne Newman
Archbold
Unvaccinated are ‘breeding grounds’
How is it with others? Overwhelmingly, the people I know remaining unvaccinated are Trump Republicans. Is it similar within your own circle of friends and relatives?
Many right-wingers oppose vaccination, not comprehending the danger COVID presents to themselves and their loved ones. Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Meet The Press that about 99.2% of recent COVID deaths involved unvaccinated people.
Dr. Kavita Patel echoed Fauci’s concerns on News With Shepard Smith and warned that the unvaccinated are breeding grounds for new variants like Delta, now spreading like wildfire. Dr. Patel said the COVID virus replicates the more people are unvaccinated or remain unvaccinated.
“As it replicates, it mutates, and the more efficient it gets with mutations, that’s where you get variants like Delta,” he said.
Naming variants now seems to follow the Greek alphabet, the original COVID variant is called Alpha and the new variant is called Delta.
Nationwide, with millions of antivaxxers serving as breeding grounds for new variants, we will likely continue naming new ones having devastating consequences on the vulnerable, our loved ones, our health system and our economy.
Too stubborn to get vaccinated? Certainly, it is everyone’s right to suffer if they choose. But are you okay with your loved ones or others suffering because of your choices? Young members of some families will die because the Delta variant affects younger people too, but as long as they are not in your family, it’s tolerable?
Many people believe they don’t need a vaccine because they have faith in God. Faith is not stupidity. The Bible states in Proverbs 8:12 that through wisdom God gives “knowledge of witty inventions.” The COVID vaccine is a very recent creation. Through vaccines, God’s wisdom provided a way of escaping this pandemic, but He forces no one to use it.
The unvaccinated are breeding grounds for new variants. Is it God’s will that people choose to serve as a breeding ground for this deadly disease? Trump Republicans proudly and defiantly live their answer with only 45% of Ohioans fully vaccinated as of July 7.
Roland Myers
rural Oakwood
