Masks have proven to work
Once again, Daniel Gray would rather be right than president and is willing to twist the facts beyond recognition to attempt to get there. However, his position seems rather erratic, in part because he seems to be primarily trying to discredit me rather than present a cohesive and factually supported position.
He opens by defending the Facebook post of a vaccine skeptic claiming that it is true. And while it may be true that the poster would be skeptical if they caught a disease they had been vaccinated against, that doesn’t lend any validity to their skepticism of vaccines. No vaccine is 100% effective, but we have already seen that the existing vaccines have greatly reduced symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths in breakthrough cases relative to those who are unvaccinated.
Quixotically, in responding to my concerns about reaching herd immunity through vaccination, he posits that I haven’t mentioned the Walter Reed study of a new vaccine, which will hopefully cover a wider range of strains. That I didn’t mention this does not mean I wasn’t aware of it, it simply had no relevance to my argument regarding herd immunity.
Finally, he claims that a CDC study found masks were not effective. This has been debunked by Reuters, USA Today, Factcheck.org (Annenberg), and PolitiFact. The study in question was performed by the University of Hong Kong, and the masking claim is questioned by some of those who performed the study. The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine have routinely confirmed the efficacy of masking to prevent disease transmission.
A recent article in The Journal of Infection “COVID-19 transmission in Hong Kong despite universal masking,” Volume 83, Issue 1, July 2021, finds that 77% of cases of transmission happen in unmasked environments.
It appears that Mr. Gray is motivated mostly by animus for me, which is sad but irrelevant. It is similarly clear that he is bothered by my writing letters to a paper in a town where I no longer reside.
When last I checked, the First Amendment is still active, and free speech remains. I might suggest, if he dislikes what I write, that he could do the same thing I often do when I see a letter with his name attached. Skip over it.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
