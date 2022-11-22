The future of our politics
Some thoughts regarding the recent election.
First: President Trump should refrain in future from meddling in state and local elections as his track record over the past three cycles, while remarkably successful at the primary level, has been, in a word, disappointing each November. True, JD Vance made it in Ohio, but here the state Democratic Party is, to quote the late Howard Cosell, a “palpable hoax.”
Unfortunately, such was far from the case in Pennsylvania, Michigan, etc. Clearly, such interference alienates local party leaders thus dampening any enthusiasm they might have for a candidate who is obviously not their first choice. J.R. Majewski comes to mind. While demonstrating great personal courage in running for Congress, he was probably not the most likely candidate to unseat a potentially vulnerable, but politically powerful incumbent.
Second: Beyond its failure to learn the vote-harvesting game the GOP should have low-balled its electoral expectations as government at the federal level is likely for some time to be closely divided along party lines, given roughly half the voters are willing to tolerate, if not fully support, imposed woke culture, identity politics and repressive nanny-state paternalism while the remainder finds these institutions nothing short of repulsive.
Fortunately, our federal system permits the latter to migrate (in droves in recent years) from the unfriendly confines of Michigan, Illinois, New York, etc. to the more hospitable Tennessee, Texas, and above all, Florida, etc. Perhaps the former may be motivated to embark on a reverse migration as life to them becomes unbearable under the likes of Ron DeSantis.
All of this leads me to advocate the devolving of federal powers in favor of states and local municipalities. While we as a nation are justifiably proud of our ethnic diversity, we need to recognize there are other types of diversity as well.
If states such as Massachusetts and New York frown on concealed carry and support unrestricted abortion, while Ohio and Texas take the opposite stance on both issues, why then should national standards be imposed on both?
Moreover, in the absence of a Senate filibuster who’s to say that a turning of the political worm could not lead to the complete reversal of both national policies? In short, people vote with their feet, and should be free to do so without having to worry about the federal pharaoh following them to their promised lands.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
