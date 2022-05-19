Blaming provides ‘nothing of substance’
Stickers from the Blame Game (it’s all the other guy’s fault) are pasted on gas pumps, spread across the internet, spewed from talking heads on TV and radio and repeated on this page. President Biden appears to be the cause of all that’s wrong in our country: inflation, the energy crisis, Putin’s war on Ukraine, crime, and COVID. The Blame Game is easy. Facts make people uncomfortable. Here are a few:
The president’s budget clearly demonstrates his legislative priorities for 2022. Notably, Biden’s budget calls for a new minimum tax on anyone making above $100 million and a corporate tax rate hike from 21% to 28%. Without raising taxes on the middle class, and by closing loopholes on the wealthy this budget plan would reduce the deficit by $1 trillion over the next 10 years. Already, in Biden’s first year, the federal deficit has fallen by $300 million.
A minimum tax on billionaires is the right thing to do, pure and simple. Moreover, having belts tightened on a class with ample room for belt-tightening cools inflation. Selectively imposed higher taxes would likely decrease the runaway spending of the rich (spaceship in every garage?), tamping down inflation that burdens us all.
Biden’s proposed budget signals support for legislation to lower costs on prescription drugs, childcare and healthcare premiums. These measures can help low- and middle-income Americans through the volatile economic recovery cycle.
In response to last month’s spike in gas prices, triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine, Biden recently waived the 10% ethanol blend in gasoline. Allowing for higher ethanol content dampens demand for gasoline, holds down prices and boosts corn markets for Midwest farmers.
Ultimately, the policy fight for middle America is about the fact that working families are finding representation — and not abandonment — in our nation’s democracy.
Contrast this with the GOP’s 11-point plan from the nation’s richest senator, Florida Sen. Rick Scott. This plan calls for the elimination of Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and the Affordable Care Act.
It is easier to play the blame game and call for the cancellation of effective government programs than to do the hard work of policy and legislation. Democracy is hard work. Blaming and lying are easy, but offer nothing of substance and no plans to secure our nation’s future.
The road to autocracy is lined with easy slogans that will eliminate our way of life. Democracy demands vigilance.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
Discipline didn’t seem unreasonable
I recently read one of your newspaper stories about a school teacher and the fact that the teacher may be fired due to the acts taken towards a misbehaving/disorderly student. It appeared the actions were not extreme, matter of fact I thought very mild, towards the disorderly student.
The world sure has changed, a misbehaving/disorderly student evidently is supported more than the students attempting to pay attention and learn.
My respect goes out to the teachers, I cannot imagine how they do it this day and age.
Bradley Morrison
rural Defiance
Trump’s ‘greatest hit’ overlooked
Not long ago there was a listing of the greatest hits of a former veteran president. I’m sure these are those who miss the 5 a.m. Twitter notes.
It seems, however, his greatest hit was overlooked — that is trying and trying to overturn a fair election which le lost to someone who could not get out of the way of an Easter bunny.
Someone said the 2016 election was a landslide. But 2020’s totals were about the same with the bunny bumper winning.
I’m sure there are those out there to whom a former one-term president’s hurt ego is more important than American democracy. It’s not like he needs a job.
However, he did show what he could do with his sharpie and a weather map. Maybe he could do the weather for Fox News.
Mike Ryan
rural Defiance
Republicans ‘not held accountable’
Thank you for the opportunity to respond to “Generalizing too much about Republicans” published May 10, a thoughtful letter which addressed my previous one regarding democracy’s struggle against Putin in Ukraine and Republicans here at home.
Trump was impeached for withholding military aid from Ukraine. He illegally withheld congressionally approved funding to coerce Zelensky into participating in a scheme Trump had cooked up. National Security Advisor Vindman reported Trump’s illegal phone call to his superior as required by law. Undeniably caught red-handed, Trump immediately released Ukraine’s money.
Last month 63 House Republicans voted against a resolution supporting NATO to curry favor with Trump whose admiration of Putin is well documented. Trump appeared on Fox the day after Putin’s invasion and said, “I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ ... Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine ... as independent ... and he’s going to go in and be a peacemaker.”
Not all Republicans are Trumpers, but the majority reinforce his corrupt leadership methods by supporting proselytes like JD Vance and J.R. Majewski. Righteous conservatives like Liz Cheney are the exception. Values and virtue in the Republican Party have plummeted under Trump, and today’s Ohio Republican politicians are the most morally bankrupt in Ohio history, bar none. Most tout affinity to faith, however, faith is revealed by actions, not words.
For example, how many times would Jesus attempt to illegally gerrymander voting districts? Republicans have made four bad-faith efforts, each rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court as unconstitutionally partisan. They are working on the fifth, intentionally running out the clock to avoid fair redistricting mandated by 70% of voters in 2018.
Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor departs Dec. 31 due to terms limits which will allow gerrymandering (cheating) to be legalized by morally indefensible Republican partisans on the court.
Ohio voters seldom hold Republican corruption accountable. Former Speaker of the House Larry Householder was arrested in 2020 for participating in a $60 million bribery scheme with First Energy. Republican political candidates accessed the bribe through one of their dark-money pools, Generation Now, which recently pleaded guilty to racketeering. Although Householder had been arrested, he ran for re-election, winning 74% of the vote!
Ohio voters, including the religious right who know better, have not held Trump or Republican politicians accountable, even as democracy, fairness and decency are viciously assaulted in Ohio and in Ukraine.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.