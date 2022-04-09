The alternative was ‘worse’
A recent letter begins, “The best Facebook comment I ever read referring to COVID was ‘If I took two polio vaccines and got polio, I’d be asking some questions.’ My daughter got a three-day vacation off Facebook for that very obvious insinuation.”
It goes on to make a number of fallacious claims regarding vaccines, scientific researchers, the government and medical professions, none of which have any basis in fact.
Let us start with the spurious Facebook post, which by all rights should have been removed. While polio has been largely eradicated in the United States, this has been achieved by herd immunity. Which is to say, that so many people had been vaccinated that the disease could find no hosts. The polio vaccine was never 100% effective, no vaccine is. The polio vaccine in particular was 90% effective after two doses and 99% effective after three. Of course, one would need to believe in science, data, research and the CDC to arrive at this conclusion.
Everyone has sacrificed these past several years while we struggle to contain a deadly pandemic. The U.S. has done an abysmal job at containment, due in part to misinformation like that presented on social media, as well as in the aforementioned letter to the editor, by vaccine and science deniers. Had the disease been allowed to spread without a vaccine, the statistics say that around six million Americans would have succumbed to COVID-19.
We have seen maddingly changing advice from the scientific community. And while it is frustrating to see ever-evolving advice on everything from masks, to distancing, to vaccinations, to boosters, that is how science works. We examine the available data and constantly re-evaluate evolving data. When the data evolves, or new variants emerge, the advice of the scientific community changes to fit the changing environment. That isn’t a downfall of science, that is proof the scientific method is alive and well.
It was frustrating to live in isolation, it was frustrating to mask, it was frustrating to be distant from friends and relatives. I loathe needles, so the prospect of rolling up a sleeve for two doses of vaccine and a booster were stress inducing. The alternative was much worse.
That said, what I am more tired of than masks, needles, travel restriction, distancing and a sea of COVID precautions, are anti-vax, anti-science, anti-government, anti-fact complainants, who level their petty grievances absent one iota of factual support for their positions.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
