The future is a big concern
In response to the letter published Sept. 20 titled “Inflation is a global problem,” there was a lot of information in the article comparing debts from past and current administrations, various country’s inflation rates, police support and gun controls.
The reality that all U.S. working taxpayers see is as follows:
• inflation at a 40-year high: 9.1% as of June 2022 (Tradingeconomics.com).
• inflation rates 2017-2020 range was 1.8 to 1.7% (Newsweek).
• border brossings: 2.1 million this fiscal year (fleischmann.house.gov).
• illegal immigrants cost $4 billion more than the wall (Washington Examiner).
• gas prices were $2.11 per gallon the week of the 2020 election (Energy Independence), and what is it now?
• police cannot enforce laws, and if they do, the criminals are not held accountable (personal discussions with various state police officers, for their protection will not state their names).
• gun controls (more laws) will have no effect due to the fact that criminals do not follow the law and will possess weapons no matter what restrictions that are in place.
• socialism and or government controls do not work, history of documented failures from other countries.
My personal fear is that this wonderful country, in which I served beside many other veterans, will face yet many more challenges once these new bills the current administration signed (smokescreens also known as trickery supported by writing more bad checks) will increase our inflation by unheard of leaps and bounds. We need to pray for our children and their children because it is not looking good.
Bradley Morrison
Defiance
Vote for change on Nov. 8
How to tell if you’re a chump (apologies to Jeff Foxworthy).
You postponed various luxuries after graduation so you could repay student loans only to find less responsible classmates given a free ride by the Biden Administration? Chump.
You waited patiently for a host of legal hurdles to be negotiated so you could come to America properly only to observe millions crossing an open border with impunity? World class chump.
You did your best to raise a child only to find him hopelessly addicted to illegal fentanyl smuggled into the country from China across the same open border? Tragic chump.
As a young female athlete you believed years of grueling practice should have guaranteed you top ranking in your sport, only to find you must settle for second place in favor of a muscle-bound transgender? Perfect ten in the chump category.
Despite working hard to maintain a farm that’s been in your family for generations, you’re nevertheless forced to sell out to the likes of Bill Gates because EPA regulations governing fertilizer use have made financial survival impossible? Rural chump.
You always strove to pay your taxes honestly only to experience an army of new career-minded IRS agents disallowing quite probably legitimate deductions knowing that the additional amount they can squeeze out of you may hurt, but is insufficient to be worth the time and expense of a legal challenge? Chump on steroids.
As a parent you took it for granted you had every right during a school board meeting to question curricula hostile to your deeply-held values, only to be targeted as a domestic terrorist by the Justice Department? Summa cum laude chump
As a citizen, you firmly believed you had a constitutional right to hold un-woke opinions; and to support political candidates sharing your views, only to be branded a ‘semi-fascist’ by the President of the United States? Industrial-strength chump.
In general, if you played by a set of rules all your life believing those rules apply equally to everybody regardless of status only to discover that there are in fact two sets of rules, one for people like you, and one for the ruling elite; congrats on being elected mayor of Chumpville!
Tired of being a chump? Do something about it. Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 8. Early voting option available. Check it out.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Why the rush?
Dr. Steven Koonin was chief scientist for Obama’s Energy Department. He argues not against current climate science, but what the media, politicians and activists say about climate science that has drifted so far out of touch with the actual science as to be absurdly, demonstrably false.
Koonin is a Brooklyn-born math whiz and theoretical physicist who left home at age 16 and enrolled at Caltech, one of the country’s premier scientific institutions.
Koonin agrees the world has warmed 1 degree Celsius since 1900 and will warm another degree this century, placing him near the middle of the consensus standards. Neither he nor most economic studies have seen anything in the offing that would justify the rapid and wholesale abandoning of fossil fuels, even if China, India, Brazil and others could be dissuaded from pursuing their own prosperities.
He sees a bright future for electric vehicles. The main reason isn’t emissions. Transportation is only about 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions. But these are changes it makes no economic sense to force. Let technology and markets work at their own pace. The climate might continue to change, at a pace that’s hard to perceive, but societies will adapt. “As a species, we’re very good at adapting.”
The public now believes CO2 is something that can be turned up and down, but about 40% of CO2 emitted a century ago remains in the atmosphere today. Any warming it causes emerges slowly, so any benefit of reducing emissions would be small and distant. Everything Koonin and others see in the science suggests a slow, modest effect, not a runaway warming.
He speaks of “could, should, will and what will happen” is a lot less than elites, in response to current reward structures, are pretending will happen. Even John Kerry, Joe Biden’s climate czar, recently admitted that Mr. Biden’s “net-zero” climate plan will have zero effect on the climate if developing countries don’t go along (and they have little incentive to do so).
Koonin hopes that “a graceful out for everybody” will be to see the impulse for global climate regulation “morph into a much more impactful local environmental action: smog, plastic, green jobs. Forget the global aspect of this.” This is a view widely shared and little expressed.
Koonin’s latest book “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn’t, and Why it Matters” is an excellent read.
Jerry Monnin Sr.
Defiance
