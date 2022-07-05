What about the ‘vulnerable women?’
This is a difficult letter to write because of my chosen faith tradition: I am a convert to Catholicism. I find my inspiration there. C©atholic means universal. I believe we need to listen to all voices, and in particular, to the voices of women in response to the recent Supreme Court Dobbs decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.
Sr. Christine Shenk is a nurse midwife who served families in urban poverty for almost two decades. She writes that “wise abortion policy should deal with realities as well as moralities.”
Public policies that further punish vulnerable women in often desperate circumstances are likewise immoral. She gives the example of a woman who sought an abortion after being raped by her drunken husband fearing she could not provide for a seventh child. When asked what might change her mind, she replied, “a washing machine.”
Times that by the number of women who seek abortions for economic considerations and use that information to create public policy for families that have fallen into poverty. SNAP payments do not pay for laundry detergent or diapers.
Frances Kissling, briefly a nun and someone who does not spare her spiritual home from criticism, advises that we must seek to find the good in “the position of the other.” She listens to and learns from those in the pro-life movement.
We do not make our best decisions in isolation. Ethical and moral context are as important as the economic context described above. As these women have written, I believe that the most compelling consideration in developing public policy is respect for the moral agency of women.
I also believe that a decision to obtain an abortion should never be allowed to take place easily, but should be made in thoughtful and free conversation between a woman and her medical professional.
We can pray fiercely for the value of all life, but we should also be working very hard to improve the quality of life for women and families. The recent Supreme Court decisions will not improve any of our communities’ quality of life. What sense is there in punishing women and/or doctors when an abortion may seem the worse among worser options?
Can pro-life and pro-choice find a way to coexist? Few to none are pro-abortion. Let’s make it easier for all of us to choose morally higher ground by listening to others and exercising compassion.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
Article left out pro-life reaction
The article titled, “Pro-choice locals united in downtown Defiance” in the June 28 edition of the C-N reported, “out of those passing the demonstration, only four cars gave thumbs down, flipped off or shouted at the protesters while more than 130 cars honked, waved or shouted in support.”
This seems to be included in the article to suggest to the reader that the majority of people in the community support abortion rights. Too bad they couldn’t see the hundreds who may have prayed quietly for them as they passed by. Not all pro-life people would want to thumbs down, yell or flip off these protesters. Perhaps most are a little more mature than that.
I’ll look forward to reading how many people you record honking and shouting in support of the next pro-life walk in Defiance. You will include that information in your coverage of that event, right?
Cheryl A. Westrick
New Bavaria
Questioning the shooting correlation
What follows is my rebuttal of Patrick Holt’s recent letter to the editor.
I never mentioned Pastor Holt’s school shootings “argument” because it is absurd. Holt sees a connection between banning school prayer, Bible reading and the Ten Commandments in public schools and school shootings. When he and I were in school, cell phones had not been invented. There were few school shootings. Now, virtually every public school student has a cell phone and we have frequent school shootings.
Using Holt’s logic, I could easily conclude that cell phones caused the increase in school shootings. I can make the same argument with birth control. Absurd, right? Holt should stop reading the Bible, and read up on the “correlation implies causation” fallacy.
Holt wrongly thinks that there is a cause-and-effect relationship between prayer/Bible reading/Ten Commandments and school shootings. He provides no evidence for this claim other than he thinks it’s true.
Holt forgets the discussion we had on my blog. He is not a stranger to me. Further, Holt is an independent fundamentalist baptist (IFB) preacher. I am generally considered an expert on the IFB church movement. I was raised in the IFB church, attended an IFB college, married an IFB pastor’s daughter, pastored IFB churches and I continue to closely follow the machinations of the IFB church movement. I know Holt’s beliefs quite well. Holt made no attempt to rebut my claims. I assume, then, that my assessment was spot on.
Holt’s soteriological and eschatological beliefs force him to see the world as fallen, in a continued state of decline. I reject his beliefs out of hand. The current attack by the religious right on women, LGBTQ people, religious minorities and the separation of church and state rests squarely on the shoulders of Holt and his ilk. The “godless” have no power. While we “godless” are rapidly increasing in number, seven out of 10 Americans identify as Christian. If Holt is looking for someone to blame, I suggest he look in the mirror.
As a humanist, my goal is to make the world a safer place to live. Instead of blaming atheists for school shootings, put the blame where it belongs: non-existent gun laws, easy access to weapons of mass carnage and our nation’s continued worship of the AR-15. The solution to school shootings is right in front of us. Or we could just keep praying.
Bruce Gerencser
Ney
