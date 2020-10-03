Pocratsky is what you want
Hello everyone, I am asking you, as a lifelong resident of Defiance County, to consider re-electing Mick Pocratsky for Defiance County commissioner.
It has been an honor to grow up with him. I have seen his firm but fair work as a juvenile probation officer with Four County Career Center high school students and observed his strict adherence to solid conservative principles in his work with the village of Hicksville and Defiance County.
Driving an old Jeep without a working air-conditioner, he arrives at his commissioner’s job early and leaves late. An overachiever and very attentive to detail. As evidenced by his being certain, our new Defiance County landfill contract is solid long into the future, despite other entities wanting money spent on salary increases and other niceties instead.
Before his commissioner’s job, Mick was a no-nonsense Defiance County juvenile probation officer, serving 27 years (five years as chief). He would serve Hicksville on the park board for six years and village council for 20 years in his evenings.
Mick knows how to work with you, balance a budget,and recognize when we are not getting a good bang for our buck. He is a man of faith, and he and his wife Pam have raised two successful children, and they now reap the happiness of grandchildren.
What more could you want in a public servant? Please vote for Mick.
Jim Battershell
Hicksville
Trump hasn’t kept promises
Most Americans remember that, when Donald Trump first ran for President, he promised Mexico would pay for a wall on our southern border. It never happened, and many people don’t care. But Mr. Trump made other promises, and several of them sounded a lot better from the standpoint of ordinary people trying to make ends meet. Now that he’s running for re-election, it’s good to remember those promises.
Mr. Trump embraced several pledges that liberal Democrats would have loved. One was universal health care. In 2015 he said the government would “take care of everybody” with a medical plan better than Obamacare. Unfortunately, no such plan has come along. If an ongoing lawsuit succeeds in getting Obamacare declared unconstitutional, nothing is ready to take its place, not even protection for patients with pre-existing conditions.
Also on the campaign trail, Mr. Trump stated, “I don’t mind paying some taxes” (although later, he said he was “smart” not to pay them). So he promised to raise taxes on the wealthy, especially “hedge fund managers,” while cutting them for working people. However, analysts report that nearly 83% of the cuts in the 2017 Republican tax bill will go to the richest 1% of Americans over a 10-year period.
Those tax breaks made it impossible for Trump to keep his promise of paying off the national debt. He said he’d get it done “pretty quickly” — within two terms. Instead, the debt increased by about $3 trillion between the time he took office and the beginning of 2020, before the COVID-19 epidemic took off.
It never was clear how Trump could spend $1 trillion on infrastructure while also paying down the debt. His plan lacked details but was supposed to upgrade bridges, highways, and public buildings, creating millions of jobs. So far, there’s been nothing to show for this promise.
Probably the greatest offer Trump made to American women was his promise of “six weeks paid maternity leave for any mother with a newborn child.” What a difference this would make in countless young lives! But even with input from daughter Ivanka, the only expansion of family leave has been a Democrat-sponsored bill giving 12 weeks with pay to federal workers. Nice for that limited group who qualify.
It’s clear that “promises made, promises kept” is an empty claim for the benefit of those willing to shut their eyes to facts.
Peggy Brown
Defiance
Trump has ‘no concept of our sacrifice’
As a military spouse and mother, I know my family has served this country because we believe in America. We believe our country is worth fighting for, and yes, even dying for. That doesn’t make my beloved family members “suckers.”
I am profoundly angered, and saddened, by the recent reports quoting Donald Trump, our commander-in-chief, calling veterans “suckers” and “losers.” Some people don’t want to believe Trump actually said those things, although many news outlets, including FOX, have now verified the disparaging remarks. As a point of comparison, let’s look at some comments we know he made. They’ve been recorded, so we’ve all heard them with our own ears.
Everyone heard Trump say the late Senator John McCain was “not a war hero,” adding that, “I like people who weren’t captured.” We’ve all heard him attack Gold Star families who lost a loved one in service to our country. We’ve all heard him dismiss traumatic brain injuries as “headaches.” Meanwhile, he has done nothing to stand up to Vladimir Putin for placing bounties on the lives of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
These are not partisan claims; they are documented facts that we all know to be true.
Since I first cast a ballot for president in 1964, I have voted for Democrats and Republicans, depending on who I felt could best lead our country at that time. I’m proud that my husband served in Vietnam and tragically received two Purple Hearts, that my eldest son fought in the first Iraq war, and that my daughter is a Colonel in the Army Nurse Corp, having served in numerous trouble spots over the years. I cannot stay silent in this moment, while Donald Trump seeks a second term as President after insulting my family.
If you support our military, if you truly support the troops, you cannot support Donald Trump. He has no concept of our sacrifice. But Joe Biden knows. He knows what it’s like to send a son off to war and worry that he might never come back. He understands what servicemen and women and their families give up keeping our country safe.
I urge voters to look deep in their hearts and think about their choice in the upcoming election. This isn’t about Republicans vs. Democrats. This is about who truly cares, and who can lead our country. Donald Trump is unfit to lead or serve.
Connie Allgire
rural Defiance
A good feeling Trump will win
Remember when everyone thought that Harry Truman didn’t have much of a chance to be elected president? They called him the underdog.
I was in my 20s and married a few years. I didn’t know anything about voting because my dad and mom never talked about it in front of me. Well, about two months before the election I was getting a very strong feeling that Harry Truman would be elected president. The feeling got stronger as the time came close to the election.
Well, my husband didn’t believe me. I told him, “just wait and see.” Well, as you know, he was elected president. My husband couldn’t believe that I was right.
During the last election, about half-way before the time to vote for our next president, again I told my husband and anyone who brought up the subject that not only did I have a very strong feeling that Donald Trump would be our next president, the feeling got stronger as time went on. Guess what? He won, just like I said he would!
Well, all who vote Democrat this time are going to be very disappointed. I have heard a lot of negative stuff about Trump and I don’t know if any of it is true or not, and I really don’t care about all that kind of talk. He is going to make our country great again. Our world and our country is so wicked that God is trying to give us a lesson, like when a child is naughty.
God made all of us, no matter what color or race. But for the grace of God, go I. God is trying to tell us to change our ways. When are we going to learn?
And, yes, Donald Trump will be our next president. He will make America great! God bless everyone and God bless America.
Betty Gerken
rural Defiance
Trump’s behavior will fall on others
The first 2020 presidential debate? There was no debate, just Trump flapping his gums!
We used to be referred to as the United States of America. Now, thanks to Trump and his groupies, we could end up being just North Americans — North and South countries. Sound familiar?
His actions are on your shoulders also. This is borderline cult tactics. Does Jamestown and Jim Jones ring a bell?
Stop letting something else do your thinking for you! Stand up for your country (not his country). His actions and behavior will also fall on his followers’ shoulders. Can you handle it?
Mert Finn
Defiance
