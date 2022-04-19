Masks do make a difference
Twice in the past week a frequent letter writer cited the CDC in an attempt to cast doubt on mask efficacy in disease prevention. Quoting the author, “… and even the CDC is saying the masks don’t actually work in ‘Emerging Infectious Diseases Volume 26,’” and “Even the CDC stated in ‘Emerging Infectious Diseases Volume 26’ that it has been peer reviewed by the AMA no less, that masks do not work.”
These are very provocative assertions given the seriousness of the COVID pandemic, and I wanted to verify for myself the article’s content. As the author did not provide specifics to the article’s location, a bit of internet sleuthing was required to locate what I can only assume was his source (http://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article).
Curiously, the above article dealt only with influenza, not COVID, making comparisons questionable as COVID’s rate of transmissibility is markedly higher than of the flu. The article also drew a rebuttal that may also be found in the CDC’s “Emerging Infectious Diseases” journal, Volume 26, where an early review of infection rates suggested the benefit of masking (http://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/8/20-1498_article).
And as a fellow respondent pointed out, the non-profit Poynter Institute’s Politifact also published a fact-check of the original posting (https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/jul/31/facebook-posts/no-cdc-who-study-does-not-prove-masks-do-not-preve/).
Finally, the CDC provides a detailed briefing of studies (complete with citations) that compare infection rates between masked and non-masked cohorts, with masking having a clear benefit (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/masking-science-sars-cov2.html).
While I appreciate that many people may oppose masking requirements imposed during the pandemic, the benefit has been shown empirically by lower infection rates among those who observe masking. For the original author, to imply otherwise does a disservice not only to your fellow citizens during times of high COVID infection rates, but also to those who value truth as well.
Mark Weaner
Sherwood
Trump mischaracterized
In a recent letter we again saw a Republican either wearing blinders regarding Donald Trump or trying to rewrite history by making him out to be some sort of elder statesman, which he definitely isn’t.
He says there are many who’ve concluded that Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Trump were still president. No one in their right mind would believe that. Putin dreams of building a great Russian empire along the lines of the old Soviet Union.
He, however, made a mistake; he should have invaded while Trump was still president or maybe he thought he would be re-elected. Trump was beholden to him for his help in winning the presidential election. Recently, he even asked him for help in getting dirt on the Bidens. This is the third time he has asked foreigners for help in domestic politics.
Trump was a pariah among world leaders who, knowing him to be a charlatan and buffoon didn’t trust him, and even loathed him. He could never have gotten the unified response from NATO and much of the world that President Biden has. He knows nothing of history and never understood the importance of allies or alliances. He couldn’t even organize a coherent response to deal with the COVID crisis.
Remember his meetings with Putin without other Americans present, not even someone to take notes? What was discussed? What promises were made? Only the Russians and Trump know. Was he going to withdraw from NATO? He was constantly attacking it as outdated and unnecessary.
Remember the debacle at Helsinki when he took Putin’s word over his own intelligence services? I was never so embarrassed by an American president, embarrassed for my country. Putin sat there calm and collected with a half-smile on his face as Trump rambled on, looking like Putin’s puppy, not realizing, or perhaps, not caring about the damage he was doing to our nation’s global moral standing.
The Russians have a saying for someone they can use. They call them a useful idiot. Was Trump Putin’s useful idiot?
Much has happened in Ukraine lately — the Russian invasion, the devastation, the massacres of civilians, genocide and crimes against humanity. He still calls Putin a friend. He’s in love with Kim Jong-un. He emboldened, by words and actions, despots and hatemongers everywhere. We must erase his legacy of hate.
Willie Pack
Paulding
