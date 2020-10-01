Mayer is ‘kind, courteous’
Diane Mayer is my best friend. We met in 1971 at a Welcome Wagon event. We both hold Christian values and lovingly raised our families together. We both were raised on farms and know farm life can be trying at times.
I have witnessed her service to our community a number of times, when she was head of the Defiance Senior Center. She was always kind and courteous to every one, and as a Defiance trustee, I have went with her numerous times to check the roads. No matter what position she holds she takes the position responsibly and gives it her 100% effort.
I firmly believe she will make a great Defiance County commissioner and will be a blessing and asset to our community as well.
Linda Varano
Defiance
Don’t expand ‘distrust’
Sen. Rob Portman should not contribute further to the illegitimacy of the make-up of the Supreme Court.
The Senate’s unconstitutional refusal to advise on the nomination of Merrick Garland delegitimized the current Court.
The popular-vote loser in the 2016 presidential election nominated Neil Gorsuch. This nomination does not bear the consent of the governed because the loser of the popular vote does not bear the consent of the governed. Gorsuch’s appointment furthered the illegitimacy of the Court.
Likewise for the popular-vote-loser’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh’s nomination delegitimized the Court even further because the loser of the popular vote does not have the consent of the governed and, thus, neither do his nominations.
The Senate’s majority, who consented to Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, were Republican senators, who represented the minority of the electorate — they received fewer votes than the number of Democratic votes cast. There were more Democratic votes for senators than Republican ones, making the Senate’s majority illegitimate with respect to the consent of the governed.
Plus, having a sexual harasser (I believe university professor Anita Hill) and a sexual assaulter (I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford) on the Supreme Court does not engender trust in or respect for the Court’s decisions.
With the death of the distinguished, liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it is imperative that Portman does not further delegitimize the Court by consenting to a nomination by the loser of the 2016 popular vote because that loser does not carry the consent of the governed.
Portman has written to me explaining he normally defers to the executive branch on nominations. But, deferring to the executive branch violates Portman’s constitutional duty to advise the executive branch on nominations.
Secondly, deferring to an illegitimate White House which does not carry the consent of the governed tends toward malfeasance. America’s current distrust of the Supreme Court should not be expanded.
Sarah Maxwell
Archbold
Renew senior services levy
On Nov. 3 we will be asked to vote on a Defiance County Senior Services renewal levy. I am writing to encourage a yes vote.
I have had many opportunities to be involved with the Defiance County Senior Center. I worked for 14 years at U.S. Renal Care, a dialysis center, and was responsible for finding transportation to and from dialysis for numerous patients. I can tell you without reservation that every time I called for a ride for someone they made it work.
The Defiance County Senior Center provides a service that is needed daily in this community. I am voting yes for this renewal. Please, won’t you consider doing the same?
Gayle Rutter
Defiance
