Democratic Party picnic was a success
Tim Reynolds gave excellent coverage of the Seven County Democratic Family Picnic held Saturday, July 24 at the UAW Park in Tuesday’s Crescent-News.
In his article Reynolds quotes Ed Singer, “For the progress that the party has made since May 2019, all credit should go to the party with all its leaders and volunteers. This is all about moving forward as a party and not about individual accolades.”
A forward moving party, however, only happens because of individuals: Charlie Bakle, Defiance County party chair, deserves notice for bringing outstanding speakers to the Seven County Democratic Family Picnic and for the tireless work that he puts in year after year.
This year’s keynote speaker, Congressman Tim Ryan, candidate for U.S. senator drew people from Lucas and Wood counties in addition to the seven sponsoring counties (Van Wert, Paulding, Putnam, Williams, Fulton, Henry and Defiance).
Congressman Ryan’s opening stories about growing up in Niles, Ohio, with Italian and Irish roots touched a chord and made audience members smile. When he spoke about working families and job security, income inequality and building a secure future for the next generation, his words generated hope.
Liz Walters, Ohio Democratic Party chair, and Paula Hicks-Hudson, minority whip of the Ohio House of Representatives, also engaged and inspired the crowd of picnickers.
Special thanks to members of the Defiance County Men’s group, The Defiance County Democratic Women, and the Defiance County Democratic Executive Committee for the success of Saturday’s event.
Thanks to all who help to make our local Democratic party a visible, vital and working piece of our nation’s fragile democracy. The Seven County Democratic Family Picnic is another example of our residents working together to make Defiance a great place to live.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
(Editor’s note: Dorothy Singer is secretary of the Defiance County Democratic Party’s executive committee.)
New terms for liberals, and their fears
How many times have you witnessed conventional news/press/TV — even Fox News — report that a gun was effectively used to stop a rape, robbery or crime of any sort? I can’t recall any such event.
However, I also do not ever recall a case involving a crime where the perpetrator used a gun where the gun use was not reported, usually even emphasized, sometimes even specifying the caliber, style and maker of the weapon.
Regarding that, here’s an interesting quote from an NRA publication: “... Studies indicate that firearms are used more than two million times a year for personal protection, and that the presence of a firearm, without a shot being fired, prevents crime in many instances ... .”
Some might suggest that such lopsided reporting might prejudice the public against guns. Can you imagine such a thing?
I, therefore, suggest that a new word be added to the English lexicon regarding the notion of “Discrimination Against Guns doing good” — “dagaphobia.”
Perhaps another word or expression is needed, too, to clarify the sources of this prejudice.
When we speak of “liberals,” no one knows which ones we’re talking about. They come in two distinct varieties, one almost opposite or contrary to the other.
“Classical liberals” — much like the founding fathers — favored very limited government; individual liberty and responsibility; freedom of opportunity and free markets; property rights; and a strong, healthy civil society.
“Non-classical liberals (NCLs)” — a more modern class of folks — favor an all-powerful central government that can solve everyone’s problems for them and fulfill all their basic needs while striving for equality of outcomes, whatever that may mean. NCLs are usually not keen about raw, physical power — Second Amendment style — being in the hands of the citizenry. I sometimes call such NCLs “nickels,” but mostly “bad nickels,” giving new definition to an old expression.
So, in the future, please remember that dagaphobia is usually caused by bad nickels who also excel in the creation of all manner of social pathologies like funding — and therefore encouraging — out-of-wedlock births, which has enabled entire neighborhoods of poor to turn into war zones. Seek out escapees from Cuba and Venezuela to learn the wonders of socialism created by bad nickels.
If you have your home protected with a firearm, don’t feel like you have to apologize for it.
David Teitlebaum
Defiance
No one wants to lose benefits
Mary Williams had a very good letter in the July 17 Crescent-News.
How many Americans would give up Social Security and Medicare benefits? Workers pay into the programs while the young secure retirement.
No one wants to give up Social Security or Medicare.
Marxism wants to have complete control of all property. We all have to pray very hard so this will never happen.
God always stands beside us.
Rose Ann Kunesh
Defiance
