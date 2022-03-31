Always trust in God
Dennis Lasanen had a very good letter in the March 31 Crescent-News.
Several times I have been criticized about my writing about my religion and I am not happy about it. I have always, and will always, trust in God, no matter what. People who criticize other people have no faith and probably are very unhappy.
Whoever is writing me letters please stop. I take time to write my letters. I do not write like a child.
Rose Anne Kunesh
Defiance
‘It’s not a vaccine’
The best Facebook comment I ever read referring to COVID was “If I took two polio vaccines and got polio, I’d be asking some questions.” My daughter got a three-day vacation off Facebook for that very obvious insinuation.
If they say it’s a vaccine, but there are breakthroughs — it’s not a vaccine! How can I say this and know it’s a fact, because I’m certainly not in the medical field? Well, let’s see how Webster’s Dictionary defines vaccines:
“A vaccine is defined as a biological preparation formulated to provide acquired immunity for a particular disease. All vaccines contain a weakened or killed form of the disease-causing agent, its surface proteins or its toxins. When this preparation is introduced into the human body, the immune system is able to recognize the threat and destroy it. Moreover, the body will ‘remember’ the threat and can initiate an appropriate response if encountered in the future.”
So, if you were told you were getting a vaccine, but you had a breakthrough, you were not given a vaccine, but only a shot with unknown properties.
The CDC lied, Fauci lied, our doctors lied, our hospitals lied. They lied about the shot and they lied about a mask protecting you from catching COVID, and they still are living the lie and even worse, forcing you to participate in their lie.
Taking money while practicing false science and forcing you to practice it as well is an abomination and very dishonorable. Can anyone in the medical field be trusted ever again? What other false information might they give you?
I’m proud to say I was escorted out of one of our local hospitals for refusing to wear a mask. I was there to get new glasses, but I found a different eye doctor that practiced true science and got my new glasses from him without having to participate in their deceitful lies.
How can the CDC (that isn’t even elected by us) mandate anything concerning our personal bodies? It’s unAmerican and unconstitutional! Ted Cruz was right on when he said “we need to eliminate the CDC and fire Fauci.”
What happened to the America I grew up in — I want her back!
I am not now, or ever, going to allow those in the medical field who are practicing false science force me to in their deceptions ever again.
Connie Adams Zachrich
rural Defiance
Reminders for George Soros
An open letter to George Soros:
I am a Bible-believing, evangelical Christian. I realize that you are an atheist and that you probably have little respect for us Christians.
You came to America a long time ago from Hungary. Because you saw the golden opportunities for gaining wealth in this country, you have remained here. And this country has been good to you, hasn’t it?
But I would like to point out something that you may have overlooked. The great wealth of this country has been bestowed upon it by God which we “Christians honor and revere. And if you “unbelievers” succeed in eliminating God, and His influence from this country, then you will, in effect, be killing the goose that has laid so many “golden eggs” for you.
You see, George, without God in this country it will become just another Russia, China, Venezuela, or Hungary. God will continue to bless this country only as long as He is respected by its government.
Sir, if you don’t want to believe in God we Christians leave that upon you. But we would ask that you don’t destroy our country by using your great wealth to drive our God out of it.
Ron Morehead
Defiance
