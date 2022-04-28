Letter ignored many other things
Odd that when trying to refute my conjecture of a Ukraine invasion being less likely were Trump still in office, Willie Pack (April 19), ignores the significance of the former president’s domestic energy policy, seeking instead to cultivate such fields as the 2016 election, Trump’s cordial relationship with Putin and the former president’s reputation among foreign leaders. Alas, his efforts end in crop failure.
Regarding the election, Pack avoids any interest in the ongoing Durham investigation, lest mounting evidence of mischief on the part of the Clinton campaign shake his faith in Kremlin interference on Trump’s behalf; sort of like the cardinal who refused to gaze into Galileo’s telescope lest evidence of Jovian moons shake his interpretation of scripture.
Pack was mortified when Trump jokingly submitted that Putin was more trustworthy than our own intelligence services. Personally, I was much more offended when these latter services failed to anticipate 9/11, lied about Saddam’s WMD and then guaranteed the success of nation-building in Afghanistan, subsequently condemning many of America’s finest to death or disability in a seemingly endless and pointless war, extraction from which was an unmitigated disaster.
Pack claims that the world looks upon Trump as a buffoon. Well, a buffoon couldn’t “convince” Kim Jung-un to suspend missile tests (which he’s resumed under Trump’s senescent successor). Nor could a drooling fool make the Chinese see it his way regarding trade deficits and significant agricultural purchases.
Similarly, a halfwit would not have had the smarts to force Canadian and Mexican governments to renegotiate NAFTA, a promise you might recall Obama made but failed to keep.
A political lightweight would have lacked the guts to send Iran’s main henchman (Soleimani) into the embraces of his 72 virgins. If our European allies saw Trump as a buffoon they soon reconsidered after he made good his demand that they pony up their fair share of NATO financing. And you can bet they rue not having taken seriously his 2017 warning regarding their dependence on Russian oil and natural gas. Bombastic showboat, perhaps, but a buffoon, hardly.
If Willie Pack really seeks presidential buffoonery sufficient to give cause for ridicule by the rest of the world friend and foe alike, he need look no further than the current occupant of the White House being forcibly separated from a reporter by an oversized Easter Bunny lest his keepers fear another cleanup on aisle D(ementia).
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Now is the time to seek forgiveness
In some of my past writings, I have written about salvation. According to God’s word, I know there are many who will ignore it. How do I know? The Bible explains it in Matthew 13-14. Verse 13 says: “The gate is wide that leads to destruction and there are many who enter through it.” The 14th verse says, “The gate is small and the way is narrow that lead to life, and there are few who will find it.”
Procrastination has serious consequences in many areas of life, especially when it comes to spiritual matters. You see, every person is going to spend eternity somewhere, and the destination is determined by a choice in his or her lifetime. We each must either accept or reject Jesus’ offer of forgiveness of sins. Some people think hey can delay this decision until death is near. Unfortunately, there are several problems with this reasoning.
First of all, there’s no guarantee that you’ll have any warning before death. Second, by spending a lifetime rejecting Christ’s offer, you run the risk of developing a hardened heart. Repeatedly saying no to God may result in being unable to say yes when death comes knocking at the door. In fact, you may not be interested in Christ’s offer anymore. Then you’ll face the terrifying reality of judgment as you stand before God without a savior (Hebrews 10:26): “For if we go winning willfully after receiving the knowledge of the truth, there no longer remains sacrifice for sins.”
By putting off a decision for Christ, you not only lose the immediate blessings of a deeply personal relationship with God now; you also risk permanent separation from Him for all eternity.
Don’t procrastinate! Place your faith in Christ today. Acknowledge your sin, ask His forgiveness and trust Him as your savior and Lord. To do this pray something like this: “Dear God, today I turn away from all of my sins (name them). This day I put my trust in Jesus Chris as my Lord and savior. He is the only way for me to be saved. He is the way, the truth and the life. Please forgive me, change my heart and grant me Your gift of everlasting life. In Jesus name I pray. Amen.”
Gary Grim
Defiance
Time to ‘listen to the majority’
How many times does a levy fail before the Ayersville Schools administration and the board will listen to the majority? You don’t listen and you don’t do what you say. You said “if the levy fails, you were going to cut 16.5 positions.”You haven’t and won’t.
The cuts you posted are not cuts, we are not stupid. It’s easier to ask for more money. Other districts have the same financial situations but they made changes. Since 2004 you’ve known the financial impact from GM yet you continue to act like it’s something new. GM hosted the party and left long ago and we are still hung over from the party.
Why does it cost ALS almost $5,000 more than surrounding districts to educate a student? It’s because ALS has the highest administrator and paid teacher salary and 70% of our taxes go to wages. This figure could be lower. Our pupil/teacher ratio is the lowest at 12/teacher. If we cut six positions we would match districts like Tinora and Fairview. Other districts made these decisions, why haven’t we?
The pool levy failed. The board agreed to take $65,000 out of the already depleted general fund to keep it running and possibly more until the tax kicks in if passed. That’s robbing Peter to pay Paul. If it passes it will cost taxpayers almost double what you’re paying now. The YMCA is 4.5 miles away. Other districts use it, why not us?
It’s pretty simple, if ALS would make the cuts they threatened they wouldn’t be after more of your money. You’ve stated this money will go to raises and your own stats show you don’t need more money until FY2026. Make the cuts.
Last week the governor signed a bill that gives residential businesses tax breaks. Big businesses got them in early 2000s, farmers got them few years back and now residential businesses get them starting in July. Who’s left but residents in the district and our estate/inheritance for the next five years plus your retirement.
My question to ALS is if this passes you’re saying there will be no more “pay to participate,” that seems to me that you punished the district for voting it down last year but this year as you ask for a renewal, you’ll magically have enough money to cancel that program. That doesn’t make sense to me.
Nelson Giesige Jr.
rural Defiance
Much value to Ayersville programs
On May 3, Ayersville Local Schools will be seeking a 1% income tax renewal and a property tax for the operation of the natatorium. Growing up “in” Ayersville, I felt so fortunate to be able to swim for gym class and spend my evenings at open swim with friends. I also was part of the swim team. As a parent, my children have learned how to swim at the summer-time swim lessons and have enjoyed birthday parties with friends at the pool.
What many seek to have as an asset in their community, some in ours deem it unnecessary. What is unnecessary about children receiving instructional swimming during gym class? What is unnecessary about children receiving excellent swim lessons during the summer? What about our athletes who have found their confidence in swimming?
Even now, as a homeschooling family in the Ayersville Local School District who doesn’t utilize the facilities on a daily basis, we still remain supporters of the district. Why? We understand the value of public education and the value of instructional swimming.
Not only that, but we know many of the teachers at Ayersville, and they are excellent. They are our friends and neighbors. They are pouring into the children of our district daily. These levies support them, which directly affects the children.
Without income from the community, our district faces even harder decisions than it has in the past few years. Making cuts and closing a facility may seem like the simple answer to some, but these are steps that alter the efficacy of what Ayersville is known for — small classroom sizes, more personalized instruction, instructional swim, and more.
Vote yes for the children of future generations to maintain all the things that many of us grew up with at Ayersville.
Jessica Myers
rural Defiance
