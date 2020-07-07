Be careful with ‘statistical inference’
In response to Mr. Sierra’s noteworthy comments on my letter of June 30. Three points:
First, consider a thought experiment inspired by philosopher John Rawls. Specifically, I am a disembodied spirit informed by the angels that I may choose the race of an American household into which I am about to be born. I am unencumbered by bias toward the race of any previous life as all recollections of these have been erased. Absent other specifics, would I choose a white household? Probably not! I, in fact would have to go with the East Asians, despite their being by far the biggest victims of affirmative action.
I say this because this alternative yields the highest probability of offering those things conducive to a happy and successful life, e.g., a stable two-parent family, a strong work ethic and keen emphasis on the importance of education, and strict attention to prudent management of time and money. Perhaps my belief in the efficacy of these assets is proof of “unconscious” racism.
Still, the social and economic evidence speaks in their favor. Ideally, I would have the angels expand my choice to include a wide range of religious and ethnic subcultures. I’m certain then that all races could offer attractive candidates for review.
Second, you advise that we all be actively anti-racist. I agree. However, this goal is not achieved by eliminating police forces, or trashing the memories of the dead or the reputations of the living solely for the crime of imperfect “woke-ness,” or by assuming without evidence that various qualities are uniformly distributed across race and gender, or by the further proliferation of government programs designed to fill the coffers of local Democrat politicians, and line the pockets of “community leaders” selected by them to oversee their subject populations. No, racism is combated by recognizing that each individual is unique, created in God’s image, endowed with free will, and responsible solely and completely for his (her) own actions.
Finally, be careful when doing statistical inference. Arrests of inner-city underclass black males are disproportionate not necessarily because of racism, but rather because members of that group are responsible for a profoundly disproportional number of crimes whose victims by the way are other blacks. Maybe you can explain why 5,000 black-on-black killings each year are less tragic than a dozen blacks slain (in some cases justifiably) by cops. Shouldn’t all black lives matter?
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.