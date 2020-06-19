Friends of Public Library is appreciated
I am writing to acknowledge and thank the Friends of the Defiance Public Library for the work the organization has done over the years for the library and the Defiance community.
The Friends founded Art in the Park in 1980 as a fundraiser and continued to underwrite and organize the event until this year when it was canceled due to COVID-19. Funds raised through Art in the Park and occasional book sales were donated by the Friends to the Library.
Friends groups are a vital arm of public library service in Ohio. They are 501 ©(3) groups independent from the Library that can accept gifts and do fundraising. Their purpose is to support the library and library services through donations and volunteerism.
The Friends of the Defiance Public Library is experiencing a natural transition in membership and function, triggered primarily by current events. It is working through these challenges and has a plan to reinvigorate the group and hopefully bring Art in the Park back in 2021 along with some new, innovative events.
I want to thank the current members for the heart and soul they’ve put into supporting the Defiance Public Library. They have often been unsung heroes, and I’d like them to know that their efforts are appreciated.
Cara Potter
Defiance
Acton’s departure is ‘our great loss’
Our state health director, Dr. Amy Acton, found millions of fans on social media and throughout the state of Ohio. She is credited with saving many lives through the medical precautions she recommended to Gov. Mike DeWine. Her TV appearances inspired confidence that a caring and well-informed professional was looking out for our safety. I was very sad and disappointed to learn that she has now decided to resign.
It turns out, Dr. Acton is not alone in leaving her post amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kaiser Health News reports that more than two dozen public health professionals across the country have resigned, retired or been fired since April.
They note inadequate staff and funding, 12-hour workdays and attacks from those who demand rapid economic reopening. Our health leaders have wound up struggling to justify unpopular measures like mask-wearing as the summer heat sets in. Never mind that research shows masks really do protect people.
It is heartbreaking that Dr. Acton received numerous threats to her personal safety. Unscrupulous protesters trotted out anti-Semitic symbols and slogans. They drove through her neighborhood and lined the sidewalks outside her home. Some brought guns. Others vandalized her yard.
Perhaps worst of all, Republican officials fanned the flames. State Sen. Andrew Brenner (Delaware County) and his wife posted a picture of Acton on Facebook with a comparison of her health policies to Nazi edicts.
Representatives in the statehouse voted to give themselves authority to rescind state health department orders. This includes our 82nd House District Rep., Craig Riedel. He placed a political agenda above health considerations grounded in science.
Gov. DeWine remarked that our state is not used to seeing women in positions of authority. It’s easy to imagine that our elected officials will be happier with that loud-mouthed Dr. Acton removed from the public eye. For the rest of us, it is our great loss.
Marion Hanson
Defiance
