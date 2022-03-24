Congrats to local officials
Congratulations to Fifth District officials who officiated in the boys OHSAA state basketball tournament Friday.
Mark Froelich (Defiance) and Brett Green (Liberty Center) officiated the second D3 game between Cincinnati Taft and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East. The third official was Tayt Mayberry (Columus Grove).
Ken Baumgartner
Wauseon
(Editor’s note: Ken Baumgartner is president of Fifth District officials.)
A conversation with God
I had a dream. I dreamed I had an interview with God.
“Come in,” God said. “So, you would like to interview Me?”
“If you have the time,” I said.
God smiled and said:
“My time is eternity and is enough to do everything. What questions do you have in mind to ask me?”
“What surprises you most about mankind?,” I asked.
God answered: “That they get bored of being children, are in a rush to grow up, and then long to be children again.
That they lose their health to make money and then lose their money to restore their health. That by thinking anxiously about the future, they forget the present, such that they live neither for the present nor the future. That they live as if they will never die, and they die as if they had never lived.”
God’s hands took mine and we were silent for while and then I asked, “As a parent and grandparent, what are some of life’s lessons you want your children and grandchildren to learn?”
God replied with a smile:
“1. To learn that they cannot make anyone love them. What they can do is to let themselves be loved.
“2. To learn that what is most valuable is not what they have in their lives, but who they have in their lives.
“3. To learn that it is not good to compare themselves to others.
“4. All will be judged individually on their own merits, not as a group on a comparison basis!
“5. To learn that a rich person is not the one who has the most, but is one who needs the least.
“6. To learn that it only takes a few seconds to open profound wounds in persons we love, and that it takes many years to heal them.
“7. To learn to forgive by practicing forgiveness.
“8. To learn that there are persons that love them dearly, but simply do not know how to express or show their feelings.
“9. To learn that money can buy everything but happiness.
“10. To learn that two people can look at the same thing and see it totally different.
“11. To learn that a true friend is someone who knows everything about them ... and likes them anyway.
“ 12. To learn that it is not always enough that they be forgiven by others, but that they have to forgive themselves.”
I thanked him.
Dennis Lasanen
Defiance
Roundabout concerns
As suspected, the Ottawa Avenue roundabout situation has gotten worse.
Today witnessed an auto fail to yield and almost took a bicyclist out. Following this, my family and I were in the roundabout, and you guessed it, another uneducated driver failed to yield.
I held on the horn and they braked hard to avoid hitting us, yet again, in the passenger side of our car. Unbelievable. Does “yield” have a different meaning now than when I was young?
Bradley Morrison
Defiance
