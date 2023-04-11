The language of gender matters
Language matters. Words and what they mean matters especially when it comes to the idea that gender or sex can be changed.
Gender identity is an invented term that obscures the truth. It is inseparable from biological sex because it’s the expression of one’s biological sex. Though expressions may vary, gender, like sex, cannot be changed.
Because sex change is physically impossible, contortions to language are used to sell the procedures. Preferred terms for attempting the change have evolved over the years. “Sex change” became “sex reassignment,” then “gender reassignment,” followed by “gender affirmation.” These feeble attempts to physically change gender and sex through “affirmative” surgery are in vain.
Extreme cosmetic surgery, like mastectomy for women or vaginoplasty for men, alters physical appearance. Cross-sex hormones cause permanent effects on females’ facial hair and voice pitch. These procedures don’t affect biological and physical reality. They only change the image projected in public. The name for that public portrayal is “persona,” which Merriam-Webster defines as “a social facade or front that reflects the role in life an individual plays.”
Call it what it is: persona change, not gender or sex change. It also has the beneficial side effect of setting proper expectations for anyone considering such medically abetted foolery. Perpetuating the lie that a change of gender or sex is possible harms the very people it purports to help.
Using accurate language will prevent some of the regrettable outcomes.
Calling these procedures what they are, persona” change, is factually and intellectually accurate. If you want to tell gender-distressed people the truth, tell them to forget about taking cross-sex hormones and undergoing surgery. These cannot change a person’s sex or gender. They can and do cause terrible harm.
Teenagers are particularly vulnerable to those selling “gender affirming” procedures as the answer to their problems. People learn the truth too late, after experimenting on their bodies. Hormones and surgeries are destructive and fail to change gender/sex. If teenagers and adults understood the truth, they wouldn’t choose to take hormones and undergo surgery. What’s the point of doing it if gender and sex don’t change? Biological gender/sex is immutable. To assert otherwise is a lie.
When we say a person can “change gender or sex,” we cede ground to radical gender ideology at the expense of an immutable truth. We need to stop being “word puppets” parroting the inaccurate, harmful terms and tell people the truth:
Trying to fool mother nature is a fool’s errand.
Wallace Snyder
Hamler
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.