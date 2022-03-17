Serving in AmeriCorps
More than one million Americans, including me, have served in AmeriCorps.
What do AmeriCorps members do? Well, national service looks different for each of us because we are working at the community level to address poverty and other barriers to economic stability and household security.
In the nine months I’ve served as an AmeriCorps VISTA member at Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission’s Financial Opportunity Center, I’ve worked to increase digital inclusion in northwestern Ohio by assisting with building, organizing and running a free computer lab.
I have also helped with our free and low-cost device program, distributing Chromebooks or tablets to qualifying households, and begun the digital navigator program here at the Financial Opportunity Center in Defiance.
As a digital navigator, I’m happy to answer questions about devices, internet access and the affordable connectivity program, and provide assistance with our self-paced digital literacy program called Northstar. I’ve also put together a handbook of computer basics for those who don’t feel confident in their digital skills.
Importantly, I have also learned so much about myself and my community, gained valuable skills and grown my professional network. I get to wake up each day knowing what I’m doing makes a difference and that my service to my community and my country is just the beginning of my journey.
AmeriCorps service has been a professionally and personally challenging and rewarding experience. I encourage anyone in transition — whether a student approaching graduation, someone seeking a career change, recent retirees, restored citizens, parents looking to get back into the workforce and more — to consider joining the national service family.
View available positions at ohiofoodbanks.org/recruitment. Stop by the Financial Opportunity Center at 414 W. Second Street, Suite B, in Defiance, to learn more about the digital navigator program.
Rachael Beardsley
rural Defiance
Would we answer the call?
Ukrainians are fighting and dying for their country. Their bravery and patriotism are an excellent example for all freedom-loving people.
Consider the fact that they have only been a truly independent country for 32 of the last 100 years. Through most of the last century they were controlled by the communist regime of the USSR.
As a U.S. Navy veteran, I wondered how the citizens of our great country compared to the citizens of Ukraine. Through a little research I found a recent poll by Quinnipiac University that answered that question. Quinnipiac has long been relied upon in polling in the United States and is one of the most cited polling outfits by the media.
Quinnipiac asked Americans, “What would you do if you were in the same position as Ukrainians are now — stay and fight or leave the country.” Only 55% said they would stay and fight — 68% of Republicans and 57% of Independents said they would stay and fight. However, more than half of Democrats (52%) said they would flee before fighting for their country.
Eight percent did not have an answer. That’s quite a change from the Democratic Party of our parents and grandparents. They were patriots who had a deep love of their country.
The people of Ukraine have given the world a symbol of defiance and faith. Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly counted on many opting to stand aside rather than stand up for their young nation. Instead, opposing parties and leaders stood together united in their common identity as Ukrainians and love of their country.
It appears from this poll that many in the U.S. have lost the capacity for faith and sacrifice. Many are unwilling to take that same leap of faith in our country and each other.
President John F. Kennedy, a Democrat who was decorated for his bravery in World War II, famously declared in 1961: “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”
The question is whether Americans are willing to answer the same call today.
Jerry Monnin Sr.
Defiance
