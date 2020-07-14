An open letter to the president
Dear Mr. Trump:
I regret to inform you that the United States of America is not your private business. You cannot do whatever feels good to you personally.
You have commuted the sentence of your buddy, Roger Stone because the recommendations of your Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, and your normally compliant Attorney General, William Barr, didn’t matter. Somehow lying under oath, tampering with witnesses and obstructing an official proceeding, are not a big deal when, like previous pardons, it involves a personal friend.
I’m sorry, sir, but you cannot continue to restrict the rights of immigrants and asylum seekers, because it plays well with your base. You cannot first re-tweet a statement endorsing White Power and then take it down, as if nobody knows where you really stand when you call the Black Lives Matter movement “racist and disrespectful.”
In spite of the rosy picture you continue to present about how Covid-19 is not really a big deal, the rising number of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths, betray your exaggerations and lies about your inaction.
You want the country to believe that the economy is fine — “better than ever,” you say — when workers continue to be laid off, and businesses close.
You think you can simply demand that all schools will be open for five day a week, in-person classes. Your faithful Secretary of Education, Elizabeth Devos, presents distorted figures to support you, but most educators know that this is an irresponsible move that will continue to spread the disease. Her estimate of 0.02% children dying from Covid-19 is still 14,470 children that will die unnecessarily.
You cannot repeatedly promise to protect those who have pre-existing medical conditions, while you try to eliminate the entire Affordable Care Act. Your animosity toward President Obama seems to know no limits.
It is not wise to ignore the president’s daily briefing that reports the most urgent intelligence about conditions around the world — and then claim you weren’t told the one about Taliban soldiers being bribed by Russia to kill American troops in Afghanistan. If you didn’t know, it’s likely your own fault.
I’m sorry sir, you can’t just say whatever comes to your mind, as if you are just a private citizen. You gave up that right when you took on the responsibility for the welfare of every person in this great land. This store belongs to the people.
Tom Steensma
rural Defiance
Can’t understand defense of memorials
A recent letter defended the naming of military bases in the South after Confederate officers thusly, “the government thought that it would be a gesture of goodwill to name them after well-known southern generals and would help reconciliation between the North and the South following the Civil War.”
Even if one accepted the premise, those who were the intended recipients of the “goodwill” are dead and gone. The ongoing application only serves as a memorial to the traitors. One doesn’t see monuments to Hitler, Himmler and Goebbels in Germany, in fact such memorials would be illegal under German law. Their memorials to the Second World war are dedicated not to the failed administration, but rather to the actual victims of the Third Reich.
Most civilized societies do not memorialize traitors who attempted to destroy their societies. And frankly, I don’t understand those who attempt to rationalize a defense of said memorials.
There have been several letters to attempt to rationalize memorials, or simply defend the status quo of their existence. The reality is that their eradication is overdue. The writer in question asserts that “those forts produced an awful lot of soldiers who went out and won the Second World War, stared down the Russians in Germany until the Berlin Wall came down.” The reality is that they have done so even in the 30 years hence. What is more, they would continue to do so, even if their names were changed to be, for example, army base 2417.
I see no value in paying tribute to traitors by memorializing their names or likenesses with tributes of naming rights or statutes. As stated above, more civilized societies do not memorialize traitors.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
