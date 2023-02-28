Democracy Day in Defiance
The biennial Democracy Day event took place on Feb. 9 with five people in the audience. It was an opportunity to learn about corporate personhood. The objective was to teach people the details of how this happened at the national and state levels and how it affects the people of Defiance.
Thanks to Defiance Community TV, that information is now available on YouTube at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GToGp15IxC4.
I urge you to watch the video. Perhaps you will appreciate the wisdom of your fellow citizens who voted with a 67% margin back in 2013 for an amendment to end corporate personhood and its corollary, that corporate money is their free speech.
Although the voters were not in the audience on Feb. 9, their actions were a true expression of democracy. In addition to the public hearing, the mayor must notify by letter our representatives at the state and federal levels about the fact that the people of Defiance supported a citizens’ initiative calling for a constitutional amendment declaring:
A. Only human beings, not corporations, are legal persons with constitutional rights.
B. Money is not equivalent to speech and therefore regulating political contributions and spending is not equivalent to limiting political speech.
Unfortunately, there are impediments preventing the voices of the people at the local level from being acted upon by their representatives in this constitutional republic. Corporate personhood is one of those impediments.
Dolores Whitman
rural Bryan
Do something about the border
“I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me. And I gladly stand up next to you, and defend her still today. ‘Cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land. God bless the U.S.A.”
These words were part of a song written by Lee Greenwood.
I was born and raised in Fayette (graduated in 1961), and attended church regularly. I learned to respect authority including parents, teachers, police and my elders. I also learned how blessed I am to be an American! I was proud to serve in the U.S. Army (1964-66).
But I also remember the sickness I felt the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 when I realized how much the world changed from my youth growing up! I wonder “what kind of a country or world do we want to leave for our grandchildren”? I want to leave my family the same freedom and safety I grew up with.
We know that on 9/11 evil people somehow got into this country with the purpose to destroy this country. And we also know not all the people crossing our southern border want to become peaceful citizens seeking a better life. These unknown people are relocating throughout the country.
It is time we wake up America and demand that our politicians in Washington D.C. stop this insanity, or I’m afraid we will have another 9/11 on a major scale throughout this country. I can protect my home and neighborhood with my guns, but I can’t protect my country! But the people representing me in Washington can. It’s time to demand action.
Elwyn Bates
Fayette
