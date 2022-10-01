Daniel Gray claims that abortion isn’t a constitutional right. While this may be true, advocating against the right of a citizen of the United States to have self-determination and body autonomy is a dangerous position. If the government can deny the right to make one’s choices about one’s own medical care, how far along are other rights not specifically enumerated in the Constitution?
While Gray cloaks himself in the Constitution, he ignores the fact that the recent court decision broke with Supreme Court precedent, and the judicial notion of stare decisis, which requires deference to court precedent on issues that have already been examined by the court. The recent decision was a complete breakdown in stare decisis, and the rationalization for the departure was thin on law, if heavy on partisan rhetoric.
Gray also asserts that the Hyde Amendment, which prohibit federal funds from being spent on abortion, has been law for “over 70 years,” when in reality it first passed in 1976, only 46 years ago.
One can make the debate against the right to choose, but one must take note of their position, and wonder what other choices might fall victim to government oversight in the future. Not every aspect of American life need be ensconced in the Constitution.
After all, it says nothing about automobiles, barbecue grills, or health care in general. I suppose as time goes by, perhaps the court might make a decision against a right Mr. Gray would actually care about? The fact that he lends voice against a right that he could never exercise is telling.
There is room for a robust debate on the topic, but there isn’t room to create facts.
